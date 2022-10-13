Elizabeth Debicki channels Diana as a doting mom in new ‘Crown’ photos

Elizabeth Debicki is the spitting image of Princess Diana in photos taken from the set of "The Crown."

Debicki, 32, who joined the Season Five cast of the Netflix drama, was photographed wearing a close replica of the same red dress that Diana wore during a July 1997 visit to Northwick Park & St. Mark’s Hospital.

If this photo is indeed from a scene set in 1997, as the dress indicates then it may depict Diana's final moments with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry (played by Rufus Kampa and Will Power respectively).

Elizabeth Debicki as Lady Diana Spencer filming 'The Crown' in Mallorca, Spain. Backgrid / SplashNews.com

In July 1997, Diana and her sons were invited to Mohamed Al Fayed's St. Tropez villa. Al Fayed, a billionaire, owned the luxury London department store Harrods (sold in 2010), Fulham football club and the Ritz hotel in Paris.

Diana didn't know it, but this would be the last time she spent with her children. She and Al Fayed's eldest son, Dodi, began dating. They died in a car accident in Paris a month later, in August 1997, along with driver Henri Paul.

Prince William arrives with Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry for his first day at Eton College on September 16, 1995, in Windsor, England. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Debicki was previously photographed another scene that likely is from Diana's summer of 1997: Her three-day official trip to Bosnia in August, meeting with people affected by land mines.

In a statement that was published by Town & Country in early October, Debicki revealed her approach to playing the former Princess of Wales.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," Debicki said. "It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from Episode One."

Debicki added that the thought of playing Diana made her "overwhelmed" and "terrified." But she's still "excited" to portray the royal icon.

“It’s a dream role. She is such a remarkable human being and she really does still live in the hearts of so many people,” Debicki said.

"I can't wait to start," she said.

Season Five of "The Crown" will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 9 and will span from the early to mid '90s.