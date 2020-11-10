Get a first look at 'The Crown' re-creating Diana and Charles' engagement

The upcoming season of "The Crown" is re-creating a moment that captivated the world nearly 40 years ago.

The Netflix hit about the British royal family gave a glimpse on Tuesday at the show's depiction of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's engagement in 1981, right down to the blue dress worn by Diana and the suit worn by Charles on the steps of Buckingham Palace in "a moment that changed everything."

The engagement of Charles and Diana. A moment that changed everything.



The Crown Season Four. Sunday 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Em8q6QGaC7 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 10, 2020

The still shots released by Netflix depict Josh O'Connor, 30, who portrays the prince of Wales, and Emma Corrin, 24, who bears a strong resemblance to the late princess of Wales, in full costume.

The couple first met in 1977, when she was 16 and he was 29, and then reconnected in 1980 at a barbecue at a friend's house, according to the 2017 National Geographic documentary "Diana: In Her Own Words."

After a swift courtship, the two got engaged in February of 1981 at a time when Charles was considered one of the world's most eligible bachelors. They tied the knot five months later, on July 29, in a wedding seen around the world.

The Netflix series "The Crown" has re-created the engagement photos of Prince Charles and Princess Diana as part of its fourth season. Getty Images/ Netflix

Charles popped the question at Windsor Castle.

"He said, 'Will you marry me?'" Diana can be heard saying on audio tapes from a 1991 interview that are featured in the film. "And I laughed. I remember thinking, 'This is a joke,' and I said, `Yeah, OK,′ and laughed. He was deadly serious.

"He said, 'You do realize that one day you will be queen?' And a voice said to me inside, 'You won't be queen, but you'll have a tough role."

Diana, who had never had a boyfriend before Charles, said yes.

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corin portray a young Charles and Diana in the upcoming season of "The Crown." Netflix/ Getty Images

"And I said, 'I love you so much, I love you so much,''' she says in the documentary. "And he said, 'Whatever love means.' Said it then. So I thought that was great, I thought he meant that.

"In my immaturity, which was enormous, I thought that he was very much in love with me, which he was. He sort of had the besotted look about him looking back at it, but it wasn't the genuine sort."

Diana famously divorced Charles in 1996 and then died in a car crash the following year. Season four of "The Crown," which is scheduled to be released on Nov. 15, also portrays Princess Diana's struggle with bulimia, and the couple's tour of Australia in 1983.