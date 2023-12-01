“The Crown” is slowly coming to an end, but not before heading into the 21st century.

Season Six, Part One, was released Nov. 16 and largely focused on the events leading up to Princess Diana’s tragic and fatal car accident. Part Two, which will be released on Dec. 14, will focus on Prince William meeting a then-Kate Middleton at St. Andrews University in 2002. It will also introduce a teenage Prince Harry.

The Netflix drama is known to follow the heir of the British monarchy, but it also shows the “spares.” In past and current seasons, the series has focused on Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, and then-Prince Charles’ sister, Anne, princess royal. So it’s no surprise that Prince Harry will also have a role in “The Crown.”

Ed McVey as Prince William, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Luther Ford as Prince Harry in the final season of "The Crown." Netflix

Who plays Prince Harry in Season 6, Part 2?

Actors Teddy Hawley and Fflyn Edwards previously portrayed younger versions of the Duke of Sussex. However, giving life to a teenage Prince Harry is newcomer Luther Ford.

The British actor previously starred in the short film “Dream Between,” which he also directed and wrote, per IMDB. Ford has also directed and written other short films like “Woods.” However, “The Crown” is his biggest acting credit to date.

Newcomers Ed McVey is playing the teenage Prince William and Meg Bellamy takes on the role of Kate.

Ed McVey, who plays Prince Williams, and Luther Ford, who is Prince Harry, at the Los Angeles premiere "The Crown" on Nov. 12, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

What role does Prince Harry play in 'The Crown' Season 6, Part 2?

Ford tells TODAY.com that when it came to taking on the role of Prince Harry, he wanted to show the “jealousy” and “competition” between him and Prince William.

“I think what (creator) Peter was interested in was exploring the dynamic between them as brothers,” he explains. “We thought a lot about what it is like to have siblings and to be a sibling in terms of, you know, feelings of jealousy and this kind of competition that you have, but also ... you love your siblings.”

Ford adds that what makes this particular relationship interesting is “when you place that dynamic within a hierarchy.”

“Obviously, it touches on, you know, the heir and the spare,” he says. “I think that’s very interesting. So it’s their kind of journey.”

What is the heir and the spare?

Coincidentally, the real-life Prince Harry titled his memoir “Spare,” relating to him behind the second-born child of the heir to the throne.

“For purely American audiences, I assume, the heir/spare is probably something very new,” he explained during a January 2023 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“But it is literally that, you have the heir and then you have the spare. You have the distraction. And if you’re not careful, you can really play into that, like some members of my family have. And I felt that trap when I was in my teenage years, looking for a purpose and trying to work out what was going on.”

For Ford, when depicting Prince Harry, he tells TODAY.com that it was nice that there was “so much material” and research on the real-life Harry. However, he doesn't think he would have wanted to ask the real Harry about his life and how he should play him.

“It is also nice that you do have to use your imagination because, yeah, in some ways, there is a sort of right way of how you should be doing it because you’re playing a real person,” he continued. “People know what those people are like.”

Has Prince Harry watched 'The Crown'?

Prince Harry has admitted to watching parts of “The Crown.” He spoke about the show while on “The Late Late Show” in 2021, telling host James Corden, “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that." He also added that he would like “Homeland” and “Billions” star Damian Lewis to portray him.

“I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself, because it’s the difference between (one) that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but (the other) is being reported on as fact, because you’re supposedly news,” he said. “I have a real issue with that.”

Harry also talked about the show during the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I’ve watched some of it; we’ve watched some of it,” Harry said.

Colbert asked Harry if he fact-checks the episodes while watching the show, with the royal amusingly pretending to take notes. “Yes I do, actually.”

In portraying Harry, Ford got a taste of what royal life is — the good and the bad.

“I think William and Harry were the first royals born into this kind of contractual obligation with the press,” he says. “I think that that’s such a difficult position to be in, where you’re forming as a person and simultaneously there’s a kind of narrative being written about you in the press. I think it’s (tough).”

When does Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown' premiere?

Viewers will get to see Ford as well as McVey and Bellamy when "The Crown" Season Six, Part Two, drops on Dec. 14 on Netflix.