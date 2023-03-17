Here’s your first look at Prince William and Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown’

Season Six of "The Crown" is recent history, repeating itself.

On March 17, Ed McVey, who is going to play teenage Prince William in the next season of Netflix' royal-centric show, of was spotted filming at St Andrews in Scotland with Meg Bellamy, who will play the former Kate Middleton.

In the pictures, the pair are dressed casually, like college students. At one point, Bellamy, book in hand, is pictured walking past McVey, staring up at her.

Actor Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, film "The Crown" at St. Andrews in March 2023. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Casting for the two stars was announced last September. Rufus Kampa will play the younger version of William.

“For all three actors, ‘The Crown’ will mark their professional screen debut,” Netflix said in a statement at the time. “Rufus and Meg were both discovered from self-submitted audition tapes following a casting call on social media.”

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

After the casting news broke," McVey took to Instagram to address his feelings.

"Ahhhhh the big news is now out!!! I’m absolutely buzzing to be given the opportunity to play Prince William," he said.

Prince William arrives for his first day of school at St. Andrews University September 23, 2001 in Scotland. UK Press / Getty Images

Bellamy wrote on her own page, "Pinch me please ... So excited to announce that I will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. It is such an honor to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice."

Season Six of "The Crown will depict the events leading up to Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997.

Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana in the series, told Entertainment Weekly in October 2022 that creator Peter Morgan is handling the sensitive subject matter very delicately.

The real Kate Middleton at St Andrews graduation ceremony. Michael Dunlea / AFP via Getty Images

“Peter and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors,” Debicki said. “The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer’s perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense.”