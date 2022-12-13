Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship timeline, in their own words

Prince William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have been married for more than 10 years, and share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

After Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, the former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge inherited their new royal titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales and updated their social media accounts to reflect the change.

Although their lives might possibly be told in Season Six of "The Crown," their real love story is still being written every day. Here's a timeline of William and Kate's relationship, in their own words.

William and Kate met while college students in 2002

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton met while attending St. Andrews University — and thanks, in part, to a 2002 fashion show.

The future king first caught sight of Kate when she wore sheer see-through dress at a college fashion show called “The Art of Seduction." The dress was later auctioned off for more than $125,000 per People.

In their first joint interview together after their 2010 engagement, conducted with ITV News’s Tom Bradby, Kate said that she remembered William telling her that she actually turned "bright red" when she met him for the first time and "sort of scuttled off."

“(I was) feeling very shy about meeting you,” she said.

Kate and William become 'very close friends' first

After their first encounter, the pair became "very close friends," William said in their first joint interview after their engagement.

“We were friends for over a year first,” William explained. “It just sort of blossomed from then on.”

“(We) realized we shared the same interests,” he added. “(We) just had a really good time.”

Will and Kate in 2022. Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

William and Kate move in together

“We moved in together as friends,” William said in his first joint interview with Kate since their engagement, adding, “We lived with a couple of others, as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really, we just saw more of each other, hung out a bit more and did stuff.”

Kate also talked about their early days together when she filmed "A Berry Royal Christmas" with baking expert Mary Berry in 2019.

According to Insider, Kate said that William used to "cook all sorts of meals" for them when they were in their "university days."

"I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary,” Kate said. “Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that.”

However, in the book "A Taste of Home," William admitted that his cooking skills are subpar.

“When I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing, fancy dinners and all that would happen was that I would burn something, something would over spill, something would catch on fire. And she’d be sitting in the background just trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation. So I was quite glad she was there at the time,” William wrote.

William and Kate briefly break up

William confirmed that he and Kate briefly broke up in their early stages of dating during their first joint interview.

“We did split up for a bit, but that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff,” he said. “It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up.”

Kate and William get engaged in 2010

In October 2010, William popped the question to Kate during a private holiday in Kenya, Clarence House announced in a statement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on November 16, 2010 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Clarence House also announced that Prince William "informed the queen and other close members of his family" of their engagement and he "sought the permission of Miss Middleton’s father" before he asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.

As for the ring? Buckingham Palace confirmed that William gave Kate his late mother Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring.

Giving it to her was “my way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out on today,” William said at a press conference, according to The Guardian, adding that the engagement ring was "very special" to him.

“The timing is right now, we are both very, very happy," he said. "We both have a very good sense of humor and we take the mickey out of each other a lot.”

William and Kate get married in 2011

In April 2011, onlookers watched as Kate and William walked down the aisle together at Westminster Abbey in London.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smile following their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

For their nuptials, Kate wore a gown designed by Sarah Burton with lengthy sleeves and a long train.

On that same day, Queen Elizabeth II gave William and her new granddaughter-in-law new royal titles: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

After their wedding, William and Kate jetted off to Seychelles in East Africa for their honeymoon.

Kate and William move into Kensington Palace

In July 2011, Kate and William made their big move into Kensington Palace, their first official royal home as a couple.

The couple chose to move into a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in the Hyde Park-enclosed palace.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge take a Game drive at Kaziranga National Park on April 13, 2016 in Guwahati, India. Heathcliff O'Malley / Getty Images

The duo stayed there for a few months before they moved into a larger apartment in Kensington Palace, which was last occupied by the queen's late sister Princess Margaret, according to People.

The outlet reported that their new space was the size of a "small mansion," which is perfect for them to start a family. In 2022, they relocated to a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Kate and William announce they're expecting their first child in 2012

In December 2012, Palace officials happily announced that Kate was pregnant with her first child with William.

While pregnant with George, Kate was hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe type of morning sickness.

William and Kate welcome Prince George in 2013

In July 2013, William and Kate became parents when they welcomed their first child, son Prince George Alexander Louis.

A statement released at the time said that George would be known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, and that he was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London at 4:24 p.m. local time.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn son on July 23, 2013 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

During a 2020 interview on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast, Kate said that she didn't know if she was going to have a boy or a girl.

“It was a surprise,” she said, according to Insider. “But also seeing … you know, your husband, William ... seeing the pure joy of his face, it was really special.”

William and Kate announce they're expecting another child a year later

In September 2014, Kensington Palace announced that Kate and William were expecting their second child. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the palace said in a statement.

As with her first pregnancy, Kate experienced Hyperemesis Gravidarum, an extreme pregnancy sickness.

On May 2, 2015 at 8:34 a.m. local time, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born at 8:34 a.m. local time at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital, per NBC News.

After their little girl was born, NBC News reported that William left the hospital in the afternoon and returned a little while later with Prince George.

“How’s your daughter? How’s she doing?” a woman in the crowd yelled to him, according to the outlet.

“I am very happy, thank you,” William responded.

Kate becomes pregnant with baby No. 3 in 2017

In September 2017, Kensington Palace announced that Kate and William were going to expand their family once again.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the palace said in a statement.

“As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum,” the statement continued.

In a 2020 interview on Giovanna Fletcher’s “Happy Mum, Happy Baby“ podcast, Kate talked about the morning sickness she experienced in her pregnancies and said she’s never been the “happiest of pregnant people.”

“Lots of people have it far, far worse. It was definitely a challenge. Not just for me, but also for your loved ones around you and I think that’s the thing — being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family,” she said.

“William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard to see you’re suffering without actually being able to do anything about it,” Kate continued.

William and Kate welcome Louis in 2018

In April 2018, William and Kate welcomed their third child, a son named Louis, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. At the time of his birth, Louis weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces, the palace confirmed.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Live News.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," Kensington Palace said.

Shortly after he was born, his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, came to visit him at the hospital.

William and Kate celebrate their 10-year anniversary

The couple commemorated their 10-year anniversary on Instagram, posting a clip of them and their two oldest kids having fun together outside. In the caption, they thanked their fans for all the "kind messages" they received on their special day.

"We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family," the caption read.

The family moves to Windsor in the summer of 2022

William, Kate and their three kids moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park in August 2022, according to London’s PA Media.

William and Kate get new royal titles in 2022

After Queen Elizabeth II's death, William's father, King Charles III — formerly known as Prince Charles — rose to the throne and announced that William and Kate would inherit the titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In his first public statement issued after her death, William wrote that he was "incredibly grateful" for his grandmother.

“I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade,” he wrote. “My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives. She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” the statement continued.