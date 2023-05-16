'Teresa Gets Married' trailer shows reactions to Teresa Giudice's hair: 'It's so big'

Teresa Giudice wore big, beautiful curls on her wedding day. But were they too big?

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is sharing behind-the-scenes looks of the day she married Luis “Louie” Ruelas last August in the forthcoming Bravo special "Teresa Gets Married."

Naturally, the 'do is a plot point in the trailer. In a trailer released May 16, the 50-year-old TV personality calls her hair "so big."

"It's like so big," she says when she first sees her hair, which involves curls piled up high on her head, and some cascading down her back.

The hair style required 1,500 bobby pins and cost nearly $10,000 for extensions and styling fees, Giudice’s stylist, Lucia Casazza, revealed on “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM after the wedding.

Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania served as bridesmaids in the ceremony on August 6, 2022. When they initially see Giudice in the trailer, they stare back with stale faces.

"Hair is supposed to be an accent piece, not the main event," Jennifer Aydin says to the camera.

The trailer then shows some inside footage from the affair, held at New Jersey's Park Chateau. With various dancers and performers, the wedding had a Vegas vibe — and that was the point.

"I want our wedding to be sexy, hot, something that people wouldn’t forget, with (as least) clothes as possible," Giudice said in the trailer.

The trailer teed up drama, too, of course. Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Jackie Goldschneider and Jen Fessler attended as guests. Giudice's estranged brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga were noticeably absent.

In the trailer, Giudice is crying at one point, Ruelas is yelling about keeping the drama away from her and their big day and people are talking on the side about Melissa Gorga not attending.

"Teresa Gets Married" airs on Bravo May 23.