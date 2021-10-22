Teresa Giudice announces engagement to boyfriend Luis 'Louie' Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is getting ready to walk down the aisle again.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star got engaged to boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas this week in Greece, reports People.

Giudice, 49, went Instagram official with her relationship with Ruelas last December when she shared a photo of the businessman with his arm wrapped around her waist. "The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she captioned the shot.

Ruelas has since appeared regularly on the Bravo star's Instagram page. Just days before the engagement news, Giudice posted a pic of her and Ruelas nuzzling one another outside a restaurant in Greece.

"Don’t ever stop dreaming," she captioned the pic, adding the hashtags #love, #soulmate and #greece.

Both of the lovebirds recently shared pics of themselves on a helicopter. Ruelas declared in his caption, "I’ll fly anywhere in the world with you Teresa. You are my favorite person."

The engagement news comes a little more than a year after Giudice finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice in September 2020. The pair, who married in 1999, share four daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. In the final years of their marriage, the Giudices made headlines when each was sentenced to time in prison on multiple federal charges.

In November 2020, Teresa Giudice hinted that she'd found love again during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." The "Standing Strong" author told host Cohen she was in a new relationship and "taking things slow."

In March 2021, Giudice returned to "WWHL," where she revealed her romance with Ruelas was going strong. "We can't keep our hands off each other," she gushed.

She later added, "I really feel like he's my soul mate."