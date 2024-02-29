Fans of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” will get a taste of the hit show when it takes over NBC’s Rockefeller Plaza next month.

The network will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit show, which takes place in New York City, by turning its iconic plaza in the Big Apple into a tribute to the series and its main character, according to Variety. The famed Rockefeller Plaza will become “Olivia Benson Plaza,” in honor of star Mariska Hargitay’s long-running and iconic character.

But that’s just the beginning of what fans can expect, though. Here is everything you need to know.

Where will 'Olivia Benson Plaza' be?

The attraction will be situated in the north plaza at 30 Rock.

Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is getting a rather unique tribute. Peter Kramer / NBC

What can you do on 'Olivia Benson Plaza'?

People can get coffee and tea — at no charge — from a “Benson & Co.” coffee truck poured into “SVU” cups or create latte art connected to the series.

There will also be a fan shop set up that will sell “SVU” friendship bracelets, with 25% of the purchases going to Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation. Hargitay, of course, is no stranger to those kinds of bracelets, popularized by fans attending Taylor Swift concerts. Hargitay is a Swiftie — the singer herself has paid homage to Benson — who’s been to multiple shows and loves friendship bracelets.

In addition, there will be a limited-edition “SVU” anniversary T-shirt, courtesy of Wolf Entertainment, the minds behind the "Law & Order" franchise, and the Shop at NBC Studios. There will also be an anniversary newspaper on display at the plaza. Fans can additionally participate in show trivia, giveaways and photo opportunities.

When will 'Olivia Benson Plaza' run?

The plaza will operate March 14 and March 15.

Mariska Hargitay (left), Kelli Giddish (center) and Christopher Meloni in a scene from "Law & Order: SVU." Will Hart / NBC

How much will it cost to get into the plaza?

The plaza will be free and open to the public.

“‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ and New York have always been intrinsically linked, and what better way to bring the show to life than to incorporate it into the city itself,” NBCU entertainment’s Margaret Walker, senior VP of NBC brand strategy and audience growth, said in a statement.

“Olivia Benson is an iconic character whose connection to our viewers has only grown over the past 25 years, and naming this experience after her is a small way to pay tribute to that legacy and the strength of the fandom.”