Mariska Hargitay tipped her hat to Taylor Swift when she named her new Siamese cat Karma.

The Emmy winner posted two pics Nov. 30 on Instagram to show off her pretty new feline and tagged the "Shake It Off" singer, who years ago named her own cat Olivia Benson in honor of Hargitay's “Law & Order: SVU” character.

“Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat," Hargitay wrote.

"Karma" is also, of course, the title of one of Swift's many megahit pop songs.

Hargitay added the hilarious hashtags: #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean and #KarmaIsACat.

"Please bring this baby to work," Ryan Buggle, who play's Benson's son on "SVU", commented on the post.

In 2015, Hargitay got to meet Olivia Benson the feline in person.

Swift shared a since-deleted video of the two Olivias coming face-to-face on Instagram.

“This is Olivia Benson meeting Olivia Benson,” the singer whispered in the clip. “Things are going well so far.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage with actor Mariska Hargitay during "The 1989 World Tour" on June 13, 2015, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Hargitay and Swift became fast friends after meeting years ago at the Met Gala, where Swift let Hargitay know she was a huge "SVU" fan.

“I met her at the Met Gala, and I was so uncool, and she’s standing there like, ‘Hi, I love your show!’ I didn’t know she was like the second coming ... She was so sweet,” Hargitay revealed during a May 2015 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers."

A short time later, both women were at the same concert where Swift learned that Hargitay and her husband had no way home. “And she was like a little angel that goes, ‘Oh, do you guys need a ride?’" Hargitay recalled. "And then she drove us home and that was the end of it."

Later, Swift ended up texting Hargitay to ask her to appear in the star-studded video for her song “Bad Blood."

“It’s just so awesome, and it makes me feel super badass," Hargitay gushed of appearing in the clip.

In May 2023, Hargitay attended one of Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts in Nashville, where she confused fans who thought Olivia Benson was only the name of one of Swift's cats.

In a TikTok video shared by one concertgoer, Hargitay can be seen walking through the crowd.

After spotting the TV actor, one excited fan repeatedly shouts “It’s Olivia Benson! I love you Olivia Benson”

But before the video concludes, another confused fan jumps into the frame to ask, “Who’s Olivia Benson?”

That puzzled concertgoer was hardly alone. More fans wondered who Hargitay was in the comments.

“I thought Olivia Benson was the cat?” one asked.

“Sameeee” wrote another fan, who added crying-face emoji.