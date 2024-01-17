As if one of the greatest scenes in Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler's history couldn't get any greater ... we recently learned a piece of information from Mariska Hargitay herself that has changed everything.

In the final scene last May of the Season Three finale of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," which was a crossover event with the Season 24 finale of "Law & Order: SVU," Detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) visited Capt. Olivia Benson's office with a gift — for her.

Stabler handed Benson a brown paper bag and said the contents were "a reminder" before he left town for a new case.

In the "Organized Crime" season finale, Benson also let Stabler unwrap a gift that sat unopened on her desk for months. Peter Kramer / NBC via Getty Images

Benson opened the bag and saw a small jewelry box, which contained a gold compass necklace.

“Elliot, this is beautiful,” she told him, before asking if the necklace was “supposed to lead” her somewhere — or to something.

“Lead you to happiness, Liv,” Stabler replied.

“I sure as hell am going to try,” Benson said.

Last summer, fans learned Hargitay designed the necklace for her character.

@therealmariskahargitay via Instagram

She reshared a post from jewelry designer Me&Ro to her Instagram story.

"Love seeing our Custom Compass Pendant on the season finale of Law and Order: OC. Gifted to Olivia Benson by Elliot Stabler," the jeweler wrote.

On the Jan. 16 red carpet celebrating the 25th season of "SVU" at Edge at Hudson Yards, TODAY.com asked Hargitay for the story behind why it was important to her that she had a hand in designing this piece for her character.

"Well, actually, Chris and I designed it together," Hargitay revealed.

"We talked about him doing a necklace for me, and I wanted it to be a compass," she explained, adding she has a relationship with Me&Ro designer and founder Robin Renzi.

"I wanted Chris' impact because he's so thoughtful and specific and does such a deep dive on things like this that matter," Hargitay continued. "I wanted it to mean as much to him as it meant to me. So he's the one that came up with what the (symbols on the compass) stood for."

"That was a group effort," she added.

A "Law & Order" sneak peek from the upcoming Season 25 premiere showed a divorced man attempting to romantically pursue Benson before he asked about her compass necklace and what each of the letters, which weren't the usual "NSEW," stood for. Benson explained the "J" is for joy, the "C" is for compassion and the "L" is for love. She did not, however, say what the "E" stood for. So we had to ask if we will find out what the "E" stands for.

"Soon," Hargitay responded, encouraging fans to keep watching.

"It's going to be a good season," she said.

Fans can also expect Hargitay to direct again this season.

"I'm hooked!" she said.

Also in last season's finale episode, Benson got shot for the first time, and Stabler picked her up and carried her to safety. It was only right we asked Meloni about that scene.

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler on "Law & Order: Organized Crime." Peter Kramer / NBC via Getty Images

"She's light as a feather. Have you seen the woman — come on," he said with a smile.

Meloni said the "sneaky" writers came up with that idea.

"They want any excuse to have that woman in my arms," he added, "and I'm here for that!"

All three "Law & Order" shows return Thursday, Jan. 18, with Season 23 of “Law & Order” kicking things off at 8 p.m. ET, Season 25 of “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m. ET and Season Four of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The episodes will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)