The 2024 Golden Globe Awards are turning into a "Suits" reunion.

Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson on the drama and its spinoff, "Pearson," said on the red carpet for the Golden Globes that the cast has been in touch with each other before the awards show.

"Our text thread is insane right now, so it's very exciting," she told Variety's Marc Malkin.

When Malkin suggested the cast reach out to former co-star and current royal Meghan Markle about attending the Golden Globes, Torres put the brakes on the idea for a very simple reason.

"We don't have her number," she said. "We just don't, so she'll see. She'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."

Before Markle made a name for herself by becoming The Duchess of Sussex when marrying England's Prince Harry, she made a name for herself starring as Rachel Zane in "Suits," appearing in more than 100 episodes between 2010 and 2018.

Meghan Markle (left) and Gina Torres (right), seen here in 2013 at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California, are two of the more memorable stars who appeared on "Suits." Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Markle has an appreciation for the show and gushed about it when asked about the success the drama has had on Netflix and Peacock.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," she said in November on the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event when told by Variety’s senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson that the drama had surpassed 45 billion minutes streamed on the streaming services.

"We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Despite Markle not being on hand, there is still a buzz around "Suits" at the Golden Globes. Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams are expected to serve as presenters.