'Selling Sunset' Season 7: What to know about the show's return

It’s a buyer's market this November ... if you’re buying high fashion, big drama and luxury real estate. "Selling Sunset" is returning for Season Seven this fall.

The agents will be working from a brand new office, but picking up where we left off after a dramatic sixth season.

Here's what to know.

When does Season 7 of 'Selling Sunset' premiere?

Expect 11 new episodes of "Selling Sunset" to drop on Friday, Nov. 3.

The poster reveals which cast members returned, and which didn't

The announcement also came with a brand new show poster, giving us some clues about what we’ll see in the upcoming season.

Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, and Brett and Jason Oppenheim are in the poster.

Notably missing is cast staple Heather Rae El Moussa — perhaps not a surprise after she made waves with her announcement that she wasn’t asked back for Season Seven.

Selling Sunset

“Season Seven is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work. And so far I have not been called back,” said El Moussa on an interview with E! News.

Heather recently gave birth to her first child with Husband Tarek El Moussa — and stars with her husband on the HGTV show “The Flipping El Moussas.”

Note that the faces of the agents don’t line up with what we see in their reflections in the pool below. Does this give us a clue to who will be at odds this season?

What happened in Season 6?

With Christine Quinn out, newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young filled the stiletto dramatic void that she left behind last season.

The two brought changeups. Young had a feud with Chrishell Stause, which came to a real tipping point during the Palm Springs girls weekend. What started as a fun girls trip ended with Young taking a drug test after a suggestion from Stause that she was under the influence, which she adamently denied.

Tiesi, on her end, clashed with agent Chelsea Lazkani, after Lazkani offered her views on Bre’s home life. Tiesi shares a son, Legendary, with Nick Cannon.

The show also left us with a major health scare from Smith, with more news being made while the show was on break that she was hospitalized for an infection in her bloodstream.