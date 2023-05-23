'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith confirms she's 'cancer free' after health scare

"Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith has given her followers a health update.

On Season Six of the Netflix reality show, Smith tells co-star Mary Fitzgerald that she was scared of having cancer after she getting an ultrasound on her uterus.

“There’s a lot of stuff there and I don’t know what it is. It doesn’t look good," she tells Fitzgerald.

On Monday, May 22, Smith revealed on Instagram that she's "cancer free."

Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Netflix

"Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health. I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I’ve been in forever," the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself.

"The results of my biopsy were benign! I will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever!"

Smith revealed she had lost her adoptive father to cancer. His death is detailed in Season Six. “Maybe I didn’t say how he passed but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject.”

Smith then pivoted to her relationship with co-star Chrishell Stause. In addition to confirming their speculated "little feud," Smith wrote she blocked Stause on social media.

"I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now however I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease," she wrote.

Smith called for "positivity" in the comments of her post. Co-star Nicole Young, spars with Stause in Season Six, followed instructions by writing a loving message: "Beautiful inside and out! And one amazing mother! Love you to the moon and back."