Heather El Moussa says she hasn't been called to film Season 7 of 'Selling Sunset'

Season Six of “Selling Sunset” hasn’t been released yet, but there is already plenty of drama surrounding the cast and future seasons.

On March 29, star Heather Rae El Moussa, who has been on maternity leave since giving birth to her baby boy late January, stopped by “E! News” and revealed she has not been contacted about returning to “Selling Sunset” for its seventh season.

The Season Five cast of "Selling Sunset." Netflix

Heather Rae El Moussa was joined by husband Tarek El Moussa for the surprising interview with co-hosts Keltie Knight and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

In a clip uploaded to Knight’s Instagram account, the co-host asked Heather Rae El Moussa to share any behind-the-scenes drama from the hit Netflix reality series or settle recent rumors about possible cast shakeups following reports that Christine Quinn will not be featured in the seventh season.

The co-host also praised Heather Rae El Moussa for being “the hardest working woman in Hollywood,” pointing out that she was ready to return to filming just eight weeks after giving birth.

But the new mom corrected Knight and suggested her future on the show is unclear.

“Season Six is coming out soon,” she told the co-hosts. “I don’t think they’ve announced the air date. But soon you guys will find out.”

Heather Rae El Moussa continued, “Season Seven is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work. And so far I have not been called back.”

The 35-year-old real estate agent nodded and reiterated that she is ready to work, but the show has not reached out to her.

"It’s been a little frustrating," she said. "So, not sure what’s been going on."

Heather Rae El Moussa, formerly Young, in "Selling Sunset." Netflix

She pointed out later in the interview that she has been a cast member since the show premiered in 2019.

Tarek El Moussa chimed in and said, “She’s an O.G.”

He has made appearances on “Selling Sunset,” too. Season Four followed the couple as they fell in love.

TODAY.com reached out to Netflix for a comment about Heather Rae El Moussa’s status on the show but had not heard back at the time of this story's publication.

Fans expressed how shocked they were by Heather Rae El Moussa’s comments below Knight’s Instagram post.

“They might be mad she’s got her own show now. Without Christine, the def need Heather!” one person wrote, referring to the couple’s new HGTV show called “The Flipping El Moussas.”

Another said, “Her new life as a mom is a huge story line! They are missing out!”

One social media user speculated, “Maybe we’ll learn why in season 6.”

Heather Rae El Moussa’s announcement comes just a few weeks after she reunited with her fellow “Selling Sunset” cast members Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald.

Stause uploaded a picture to Instagram on March 6 that showed the three ladies enjoying a few drinks together.

“Had the BEST girl catch up yesterday and got to meet baby Tristan,” she wrote in the caption and included multiple heart-filled emojis. “Heart melted!”