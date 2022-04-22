The newest agent on 'Selling Sunset' shares her hopes for season 6

If "Selling Sunset" returns for a sixth season, certain things are likely to remain the same: Luxurious houses with "incredible views" the the agents uniformly pause to remark on; stiletto heels; at least one wedding of an Oppenheim Group agent.

But the fifth season of "Selling Sunset" leaves off on a few cliffhangers — not to mention a few long, contemplative gazes into the camera.

By the end of the season five, multiple agents are considering leaving the L.A.-based brokerage. If the Oppenheim Group had an HR department — which, five seasons of drama in, it should consider assembling — then they'd be working overtime right about now.

At least newcomer Chelsea Lazkani is definitely staying on, should the show be renewed. "I do hope I'm on future seasons. This season I came on and it was really about me proving myself," she told TODAY.

Next season, she hopes to "show some more vulnerability," explaining that "it's really difficult being a mother, being a wife and being a working woman."

"I hope to hone in on some of those vulnerable, tougher moments. To show that it's not all Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Louboutin heels," she said.

Here's what we know about the season six of "Selling Sunset," based on the season five finale and other official details.

The cast of season five of "Selling Sunset." Netflix

The show has not been officially renewed for season 6

Netflix has not officially renewed the reality show, which follows the day-to-day dealings and drama of the Oppenheim Group.

We can take a look at past seasons' release dates for a clue into when season six might come out, if the show is renewed.

Seasons two and three of "Selling Sunset" were released in close succession, both in the summer of 2020. Seasons four and five of "Selling Sunset' were filmed back-to-back, and released within months: November 2021 and April 2022.

That means we might have to wait until next year, 2023, for the next batch of "Selling Sunset."

Based on the finale, Christine Quinn might leave the Oppenheim Group after sabotage claims

Christine Quinn's fate at the Oppenheim Group is up in the air, as of the season five finale. Real estate agent Emma Hernan claims that one of her clients was approached by Quinn, who offered him money to work with her instead of Hernan. "'She is out to sabotage you in any way possible,'" Hernan said the client told her.

Oppenheim says he wants to provide a "safe work environment" for Hernan. "I would be lying if I said that I'm not scared of what she's capable of," Hernan says.

After hearing Hernan's accusations, Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald debrief. “If she could direct her energies toward real estate and not towards drama and not towards vindictiveness, she could have been so successful. That’s what’s so frustrating to me,” Oppenheim said.

Fitzgerald and Oppenheim ask Quinn to come in to “explain her position,” but Oppenheim says that regardless, she has “crossed the line.”

In an on-camera interview, Christine claims she did not try to sabotage Emma — but she also refuses to meet with her bosses to speak about it. “No, I don’t think I need to have a conversation with Mommy and Daddy — oh, I mean Jason and Mary.”

Oppenheim appears to contemplate firing Quinn. “I can care about somebody and hope for the best for them, but they don’t have to be at my desk,” he says.

Fitzgerald asks, "Is this the end for Christine?" Oppenheim doesn't answer. Talk about cliffhanger!

Is this the end for Christine Quinn? Netflix

The rest of the cast might change up, too

Based on the finale, the O Group is in flux. Here’s how all of the cast members' storylines leave off in the finale of "Selling Sunset."

Maya Vander has a going away party and officially relocates to Miami

In the wake of her breakup from Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause says she might not be able to continue working at the firm. As of a Feb. 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” though, Stause is still at the Oppenheim Group.

Vanessa Villela moves to London to commit to her relationship with Nicholas Hardy (who also goes by his pseudonym Tom Fraud) after he gave her a promise ring. They got engaged in Jan. 2022.

New agent Chelsea Lazkani scored a desk at the Oppenheim Group.

Heather Rae Young's wedding to Tarek El Moussa was depicted in the finale.

Davina Potratz encourages Vanessa to "follow (her) heart" and move to London to be with Hardy. Later, Potratz says this move could benefit her, as Oppenheim indicated he would have to get rid of an agent to make room for Lazkani. "Just hearing Vanessa talk about it, I get the feeling that she's going to ... move to England. I mean, it's not so bad for me," Davina says.

As for what's next? We'll look for life updates on the cast members' Instagram pages, and await news of season six.