Emma Hernan of 'Selling Sunset' knows you're wondering about Ben Affleck

Emma Hernan of “Selling Sunset” is the definition of a multi-hyphenate. She’s a luxury real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, a vegan empanada entrepreneur, an Olympic qualifying swimmer — and in her own words, “a daredevil.”

Among her most recent dares? Taking a photo on the edge of an infinity pool to impress an international client in season five of “Selling Sunset,” out April 22. To sell a house, she would “pretty much would do anything,” Hernan told TODAY.

This marks Hernan’s second season as a cast member of “Selling Sunset,” which shows the goings-on at the Oppenheim Group, a high-end brokerage firm in L.A. She said the season is a “10 out of 10,” and will show more of her “personal life and personality,” including her thrill-seeking side. Last season mostly focused on her tense relationship with co-star Christine Quinn, and their shared ex-boyfriend.

Here’s what to know about Hernan and her time on this season of “Selling Sunset” — in her own words.

No, she she never met up with Ben Affleck

Hernan is the latest Oppenheim Group real estate agent to have their love life unfold on camera, too. Season five shows her budding romance with a client-turned-lover, Micah. She also discusses her brief encounter with none other than Ben Affleck.

Hernan explained that her connection with Affleck wasn’t all that deep. They matched on Raya, an invitation-only dating app known for attracting celebrities and influencers.

“We talked for a little bit. We never met up. I think this was pre his relationship … before his current one now,” Hernan said, referring to his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. “He was super, super sweet.”

Emma Hernan on a date with Micah in "Selling Sunset." Netflix

Whether Hernan has met her match with Micah, or another suitor, she leaves a mystery. She teased, “I don’t want to spill too much.”

Love is in the air in season five of “Selling Sunset,” beyond Micah and Hernan. A large focus of season five is Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s evolving romance, which Hernan said she was “here for.” The couple split up in Dec. 2021, citing different desires for a family.

Hernan is close to her family, and says they encouraged her many businesses

Born and raised in Scituate, Massachusetts, Hernan is close to her family — and hopes to be even closer by moving them to L.A. This season follows her efforts to find them a home. After a few near misses, she tells TODAY she’s still looking.

Hernan credits her family for her success, saying they encouraged her entrepreneurial streak. “From a really young age, I loved working, loved making money, and loved saving,” Hernan said. She recalled persuading her parents to sign a waiver that allowed her to work at age 12, and worked as a model and babysitter, among other jobs.

At the end of one summer working in an ice cream shop, she stockpiled her earnings and divided them into piles for family members. “I spoiled them for Christmas and it made me so happy,” she recalled. “That is what drives me: Being able to give back to my family.”

In addition to juggling many jobs, Hernan started investing when she was 14. Her epiphany came while she was babysitting and happened to see the number on a Christmas bonus check laying around the house. “I remember thinking, ‘I want this, and I’m going to figure out a way to do it,’” she said. She started studying stock portfolios and decided to invest in healthcare.

“The earlier that you start, the better chance you have of being where you want to be at 25 or 30," she said.

Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause in "Selling Sunset." Netflix

She says her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-stars are like ‘family’

This season of “Selling Sunset” featured new additions and promotions at the Oppenheim Group.

Hernan found a friend in newcomer Chelsea Lazkani, who she said was an ideal addition to the cast. “If I could have hand picked someone, it would have been her,” she said. “We have a really close bond.”

Hernan’s co-star and Selling Sunset favorite, Mary Fitzgerald, took on an expanded role this season, as a managing partner at the office. Hernan raves about her as a boss.

“I think she’s done a phenomenal job at stepping in and really taking control. We are not an easy group of girls to come in and manage. Kudos to Mary. She’s done a great job,” she said.

The Oppenheim Group’s finest continue to dabble in drama, but for Hernan, the bonds they share are meaningful as ever.

“At the end of the day, these girls are like family. I think that’s what makes the show really great,” she said.

Just like you, she’s anticipating the reunion

For the first time in “Selling Sunset” history, the season will be accompanied by a reunion special. The reunion will be filmed in the upcoming weeks, updating viewers on what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling.

“The reunion will be very interesting. I don’t know if I’m excited,” she said, laughing. “It will be good for everyone to express how they are feeling.”

Hernan hopes the reunion will be an opportunity for people in the cast to “get their answers,’ and for the audience to “see … what’s going on when the cameras aren’t up.”

Season five promises the same drama, wealth and captivation as before, but elevated to new heights. Hernan hopes viewers take inspiration from her journey — one that’s taken on many shapes and forms.

“I just really want people to know that they can go out and do the exact same thing. Whatever their dream is, it’s never too big," she said.