At the start of the Season 5 reunion of "Selling Sunset," Chrishell Stause subtly turns to her ex-boyfriend, Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheimer," that she's in a 'much happier place."

Season 5 tracked Stause and Oppenheim's relationship, which ended due to their differing desires regarding starting a family.

As Stause, 40, revealed, she's since found happiness with another person: singer G Flip, an Australian musician. G Flip, 27, identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

While speculation about the pairing has been swirling, largely thanks to Instagram comments and photos of them (recently, they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Colorado), Stause confirmed the relationship for the first time during the "Selling Sunset" cast reunion.

Given that they have never appeared on an episode of "Selling Sunset," You may be wondering, "Who is G Flip" right about now. Here's what we know about Stause's romantic interest.

Here's how Stause revealed the relationship during the reunion

Speaking to host Tan France, Stause said that he still hopes to start a family — but right now, she's “enjoying" life and "having a lot of fun."

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Stause said.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip," Stause said, describing them as an "extremely talented musician."

They’re from Australia

G Flip was born Georgia Claire Flipo in Melbourne, Australia. They are currently 27 years old.

G Flip is a drummer and musician

G Flip told Red Bull that they are able to play guitar, bass, and keys — but they love the drums the most.

Speaking to ABC, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, G Flip recalled getting their first drum kit at the age of nine. “My uncle bought me a little blue drumkit… I remember trying to be tough and not cry but I was so happy I got a drumkit that I went to the toilet by myself and cried a little bit," they said.

G Flip told The Line of Best Fit that they began writing music around the age of 14. Their songs “were all about break-ups and people I was in love with that didn’t love me.”

After touring with a band, her solo career started in 2017

When G Flip was 19, they joined the Melbourne band EMPRA as a drummer. In 2017, the band split, and G Flip responded by working to learn the skills they needed to start a solo career, per ABC.

During this year-long journey of becoming a music producer, G Flip supported themselves by teaching the drums, per ABC.

About a year after starting the process, G Flip released their first-ever solo track, "About You." It was an instant hit, with Pitchfork naming it a Best New Track. The music publication described it as an "anthem of unspecific longing and indecision."

Their first album, 'About Us,' came out in 2019

A year after "About You" came out, G Flip released their debut album. The album, according to Pile Rats, details a tumultuous relationship G Flip had with a girlfriend. "We fought and were crazy. We’re both creative and elaborate and dramatic,” G Flip told Pile Rats.

The final song, "2 Million," dreams of a future with the person, which included "getting married" and "having kids," G Flip told Pile Rats.

They consider themselves a 'gender smoothie'

In June 2021, G Flip revealed in a since-removed Instagram post that they identify as nonbinary. “I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie," they wrote in the post, per MTV.

G Flip elaborated what they meant in a 2022 tweet: "If strawberries were girls and blueberries were boys and you put them in a blender, you'd get a gender smoothie. I am a gender smoothie."

In 2022, they released a song called ‘GAY 4 ME' that celebrates queerness.

"I struggled with my sexual and gender identity for years because there wasn’t anyone that I felt could relate to me,” they said in a press release along with the song. “I wish I had a non-binary, gay, lead-singing drummer to watch; it would’ve calmed the dark, confused voices in my head that told me I didn’t belong anywhere as my authentic self," they said, per NME.

Stause and G Flip met thanks to a music video

According to the "Selling Sunset" reunion, the couple met after G Flip asked Stause to appear in a music video for their single "Get Me Outta Here."

G Flip posted some first-look photos from the video, which comes out on May 13 — but Stause isn't in them.

Before confirming the relationship, Stause shared a selfie of her and G Flip on Instagram

Stause didn't confirm her relationship with G Flip until the "Selling Sunset" reunion in May. However, there was evidence of a new person in Stause's life.

In a March 18 post on Instagram, Stause included a photo with G Flip in a gallery. The caption read, "Grateful for every person in these pics."