Season 5 of 'Selling Sunset' will feature a brand-new cast member

The fifth season of Netflix's real estate reality series "Selling Sunset" is soon approaching, and spoiler: Sunset has not been sold. Nevertheless, the show's cast keep valiantly trying.

"Selling Sunset" spotlights the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group, an LA-based brokerage firm. Returning to Netflix only months after season four, the fifth season of "Selling Sunset" is sure to feature more icy office interactions, elaborate parties hosted by Christine Quinn, and entrancing tours of lavish California properties.

Plus, there's a new real estate agent joining the show, which can only mean one thing: More drama.

Read on for everything we know about the fifth season of "Selling Sunset," which has already been renewed through season seven.

Selling Sunset (L to R) Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Heather Rae Young in season 4 of Selling Sunset Patrick Wymore / Netflix

Season 5 of 'Selling Sunset' will drop in April

Set your calendars for Friday, April 22: You have a date with Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, and the rest of "Selling Sunset's" cast.

Specifically, Jason and Brett Oppenheim will return, as well as Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain; Heather Rae El Moussa; Amanza Smith, Maya Vander; Davina Potratz; Vanessa Villela; and Emma Hernan.

There's a new real estate agent in town

Season four saw the addition of Vanessa Villela, a Mexican actor-turned-real estate agent, and Emma Hernan, an entrepreneur who shared an ex-boyfriend with Quinn, to the Oppenheim Group.

In addition to all of the regulars, the next season of "Selling Sunset" will also feature Chelsea Lazkani. Speaking to People about the upcoming season, Lazkhani promised an "electric" batch of episodes. “It’s nothing you’ve ever seen before on TV," she said.

Lazkani, who is of British-Nigerian descent, began working as a real estate agent in 2017, according to a recent interview with People. She thinks of "Selling Sunset" as an opportunity to "open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.”

“I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility,” she said. “This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this.”

The mom-of-two shares updates about her life, travels and family with husband Jeff Lazkhani on Instagram. She also regularly interacts with her fellow cast members online. "Nothing you can't do!" Stause commented on a recent post.

The season might focus on an office romance

Based on recent headlines, the 10-episode fifth season may focus on Stause’s relationship with co-worker Jason Oppenheim.

After publicly announcing they were dating in July 2021, the couple broke up in Dec. 2021, citing different plans for the future. According to messages posted to social channels, Stause wants to start a family.

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” Oppenheim wrote on Instagram. “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.”