Why Maya Vander is leaving 'Selling Sunset' after 5 seasons

Maya Vander has been on "Selling Sunset" since the Netflix show's inception in 2019, making headlines for her expressions and being one of the cast's least dramatic figures. But times are changing: In June 2022, the day after "Selling Sunset" was renewed for seasons six and seven, Vander announced her departure from the reality series,

"I decided not to go on with the show and it was not an easy decision," Vander wrote in an Instagram post.

"Selling Sunset" was nominated an Emmy in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category in 2021, which Vander acknowledged in her post. "Being a part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful," she continued.

@themayavander via Instagram

Vander explained the circumstances leading to this juncture — and no, it has nothing to do with Christine Quinn-related drama, a cast member whose presence in Season Six is also in question.

The decision is in tandem with major life events. For one, the Israeli real estate agent permanently located to Miami after commuting between Florida and L.A. for five years, she told the Miami Herald.

Earlier this week, via another Instagram story, Vander revealed that she experienced a miscarriage after 10 weeks. In December 2021, Vander's son, Mason, was born stillborn. Vander opened up to TODAY about the experience in an as-told-to essay. “Physically and mentally, I am not in a good place,” Vander wrote at the time.

Maya Vander in "Selling Sunset." Netflix

On Instagram, Vander spoke to the effect these events, which occurred six months apart, had on her. “Losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle,” Vander said.

Vander’s pregnancy with Mason is show in Season Five of “Selling Sunset. “Usually I would watch [the season] a few times,” the former Oppenheim Group real estate agent told TODAY. “But this time, I was like, ‘OK, I’m good,’ after watching the first time.”

@themayavander via Instagram

Vander and her husband, Dave Miller, share son Aiden, 3, and daughter Elle, 2.

Following these events, Vander said is focusing on her family. "I ust want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore," she wrote.

Professionally, Vander is remaining in real estate, but leaving the Oppenheim Group in addition to "Selling Sunset."

Vander launched her own team, the Maya Vander Group, in May, and will be working out of a Compass real estate office in Miami.

"Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining compass is the right decision for me to move forward," she wrote.

@themayavander via Instagram

@themayavander via Instagram

@themayavander via Instagram

She ended the message on a note of gratitude, thanking Netflix, creator Adam DiVello, director Skyler Wakil and Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim for "such a great run."