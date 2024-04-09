Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest team up ahead of his ‘Wheel of Fortune’ debut

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White gave viewers a glimpse at what they can expect on the next season of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Seacrest is replacing longtime host Pat Sajak this fall after Sajak completes his final season on the popular syndicated game show. Sajak announced in June of last year that this current season would be his last as host.

As for White, she signed a contract extension to remain on “Wheel of Fortune.”

Teasing what's in store in the coming months, White made an appearance on the April 8 episode of “American Idol,” lending her future co-worker a hand.

After a commercial break, Seacrest introduced “national treasure” White and asked how she had been enjoying the night in Hawaii.

“I am so enjoying this,” White said. “There are so many talented people here. I cannot believe it! It’s so much fun!”

Seacrest said he’s “so excited” to work with White, adding, “I thought maybe we could work together right now. So would you like to help me with the next finalist introduction?”

White said “absolutely,” before turning and showing off several people who flipped over posters to reveal the name of the next performer, Ajii.

In a video shared on her Instagram, White recapped her “American Idol” experience. While talking to special guest Jelly Roll, the singer asked what they were doing together.

“He’s doing ‘Wheel of Fortune,’” White tells Jelly Roll, who replies, “Oh, I did hear that!”

In another clip, judge Luke Bryan asks White, “Are you ready to tolerate him?”

Lionel Richie also tells White and Seacrest that they will have “so much fun” working together.

Additionally during a commercial break, one of the first “Wheel of Fortune” promos featuring Seacrest and White aired.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest in a new promo for "Wheel of Fortune." ABC

Back in September while on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Seacrest reacted to White extending her contract to remain on the game show.

“This is such great news,” Seacrest said. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I’ve been very excited to work with her but now that it’s official I can say, ‘Congratulations, Vanna.’ I can’t wait.”

Seacrest added that it was “super important to have Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’”

“She’s beloved by this country and the viewers and I can’t even imagine standing next to her on that set being able to say, ‘OK, let’s get to it.’ It’s great news. I’m very happy to hear it and very happy I get to work with her,” he said.

Following news of Seacrest taking over the “Wheel of Fortune” hosting duties, Sajak wrote in 2023, “I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024.”

In his own statement, Seacrest said he was “truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak”

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition,” he added.