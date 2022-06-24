The ‘RHUGT 2’ ladies share their thoughts on the series’ first 3 episodes

*Warning, this article contains spoilers*

Andy Cohen’s “twisted fantasy“ has finally arrived!

On Thursday, the first three episodes of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club,” premiered on Peacock, and these ladies are back and better than ever.

The cast includes “OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County;” Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of “Real Housewives of New York;” Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

After converging for a week at Medley’s iconic Bluestone Manor last fall, the ladies (and fans like!) have been buzzing about what’s to come.

TODAY chatted with some of the ladies to hear about their thoughts on the first three episodes.

Brandi Glanville and Jill Zarin Peacock

Glanville said there were 'nerves' for her son when filming

As the series begins, we see the ladies at home preparing for the trip, giving an update on what’s new in the cities we last saw them in. After years of not seeing the ladies’ families, we get to see how much Armstrong, Glanville and Parks’ children have grown, a sentiment Housewives fans will be sure to love.

We see Glanville with her son, Jake, who she said had “nerves” before filming. Glanville added that Jake wants to be an actor, much like his father, Eddie Cibrian!

Jill Zarin made a familiar entrance. Peacock

Zarin doesn’t think the ladies 'cared' about her Scary Island reminiscent arrival

Zarin’s triumphant return was essentially a re-enactment of her infamous arrival to “Scary Island” during "RHONY" Season Three. During the original moment, her "RHONY" castmates had quite the reaction, but the "RHUGT 2" ladies were left confused by the moment … and some didn’t even recognize Zarin.

Zarin said she thinks multiple things impacted the ladies’ reaction, including that they “were locked in a pedicure, for starters,” and that “a lot had happened that I missed that they were recovering from.”

Ultimately, Zarin said she doesn’t think the ladies “care whether I came or not.”

Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Brandi Glanville Peacock

Medley said living in the Berkshires 'is just a different way of life' and comments on her feud with Gunvalson

Medley, the hostess for the week, sets up a variety of activities for the ladies in the first three episodes. From dinners to team building activities, it’s clear that the ladies will be busy for their entire time at Bluestone Manor.

A unique part of the experience is the placards denoting the rules of the manor, including no food and drink in the bedroom areas. Multiple wives quickly break that rule, but Medley didn’t waste time getting upset with them after seeing the episodes.

Medley explained that life in the Berkshires is “just a different way of life,” and said that over the 20 years of owning the home, she never had to be clear about the rules until she started filming with guests from Bravo shows.

Medley takes on Glanville in a lasagna baking contest, and as Glanville gets cooking, she says that she thinks Medley may have taken some of her ingredients. Medley said she didn’t take Glanville’s ingredients, but explained, “I’ve been making that lasagna for a long time. You don’t want to go up against me when it comes to lasagna. I could make my lasagna in my sleep.”

Ultimately, Medley wins the contest, and joked that she was “very gracious” about her win.

A situation where Medley’s abilities are on full display is in her present-day feud with Gunvalson, which started as press began for ‘RHUGT 2.’ First, Gunvalson said on a Bravo Instagram Live that she would be “miserable” living in Bluestone Manor full-time due to it being “old” and in a rural area.

Medley responded, calling out Gunvalson in an Instagram post and saying on her podcast that Gunvalson has no “taste.” She said, “You have to have a taste level to understand a home like Bluestone Manor.

Gunvalson responded in an Instagram comment, saying that Medley is “the nasty one” and reiterating that the experience was “miserable” at Bluestone Manor.

Medley then said that she was ignoring “hundreds of texts” from Gunvalson, and Gunvalson responded in an Instagram comment saying that Medley is an “absolute liar.”

After watching the first episode, Medley told TODAY that she felt Gunvalson “didn’t want to be there” from the start, which she “didn’t see until the first episode.”

Medley noted that she’s stayed in places that are not her “sentiment,” but doesn’t understand why Gunvalson had the initial reaction that she did. Medley said, “I don’t think she had an open mind about it, and maybe it’s because she hasn’t traveled that much.”

Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge Peacock

Judge says life with Gunvalson is a 's--- show' and Zarin’s arrival reminded her of old housewives antics

Someone that’s smack dab in the middle of Medley and Gunvalson’s drama is Judge, who is Gunvalson’s rock throughout the first three episodes of the show. Now friends over over 10 years, Gunvalson and Judge have traversed many life situations together, making Judge the perfect counterpart for Gunvalson.

A moment from Episode Three shows Judge doing the Heimlich maneuver on Gunvalson as she choked on a pill, and Judge said moments like that are “just life with Vicki,” adding “you never know what to expect, it’s just a s--- show.”

Judge added that she was confused about Zarin’s arrival to the manor, and said “We all just looked at her like, ‘what are you doing?’ and then she takes her shirt off and it says Team Jill, and I’m like ‘oh God, is this 2010 all over again?”

Armstrong felt a 'very special' bond with Marcille

Armstrong bonded deeply with Marcille over their past experiences, showing a raw, emotional bonding moment between the two. Armstrong said the moment was “very special,” and added that she “adores” Marcille.

Armstrong explained, “I absolutely love Eva. Getting to know her was such a gift from "Ultimate Girls Trip" for me. The moment that we have is really special. When I saw the tears in her eyes, when I was talking about what I went through, I wasn’t sure where the tears were coming from, if it was for me, or because of something she had been through. She’s a survivor. She’s a strong, strong woman.”

New episodes of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club,” will be released every Thursday on Peacock.