Dorinda Medley on hosting all-stars at ‘the Disneyland of Housewives’ — her Massachusetts Home

What are you doing here without Doooooooorinda?!

If you know "Housewives," chances are you know who Dorinda Medley is, due to her many iconic moments on "The Real Housewives of New York City," and if you miss Medley, you’re in luck: She's back on the newest season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club."

Eight all-star wives are converging on Medley’s Blue Stone Manor for "RHUGT," including Medley’s fellow “Real Housewives of New York” wife, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Blue Stone Manor is the perfect setting for any Housewives fantasy, as it’s already the site of countless moments including Bethenny Frankel’s “mention it all!” and Medley’s “I cooked, I cleaned, I made it nice!”

TODAY sat down with Medley to hear all about what it was like to host the ladies at her home … and of course, make it nice.

Dorinda Medley hosts an all-star Housewives cast at Blue Stone Manor. Zack DeZon / Peacock

Medley’s Blue Stone Manor serves as the perfect setting for the vacation

After she took a “pause” from "The Real Housewives of New York City," fans were excited to see Medley cast in "RHUGT," and they were even more excited when Blue Stone Manor was revealed as the filming location.

While away from cameras, Medley used her time to continue building her entertaining skills, and worked on a number of other projects, including her book, "Make It Nice" (recently released in paperback!), her bourbon line, aptly named Blue Stone Manor Bourbon, and a home line — all culminating to make her ready to host the ladies and get back into the game.

Medley took a large role in planning activities for the ladies alongside producers, and explained, “pretty much every activity you see, I had to plan. ... We were action filled the entire time.” Medley noted that Armstrong and Parks also planned events for the ladies, teasing exciting moments to come.

Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks, Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson make up the cast. Zack DeZon / Peacock

With over 100 production members and the ladies converging on Medley’s estate, the experience was incredibly different than filming "RHONY," as Medley explained it took “production value to a whole other level,” and filled her property with “drones, command stations, port-o-potties, (and) COVID testing tents.”

Overall, filming at Blue Stone Manor was a welcomed opportunity, and one Medley hopes opens viewers eyes to more sides of her property.

Medley said, “You guys were used to seeing this the dining room, the living room. It was November, it was gloomy. This is the height of fall, the pool was still open, you get to see the little maze, you get to see, pretty much all 18 acres of the property, which I think is gonna be a really new thing for the audience.”

The drama is endless on 'RHUGT' — and is still going

It wouldn’t be "Housewives" without drama, and Medley wasted no time getting into it with her fellow wives.

Medley said that she spars the most with Gunvalson and Glanville, noting that she “really does get along” with Glanville, especially when cameras aren’t rolling.

With Gunvalson, Medley noted that they are “very different people,” and was “surprised” that Gunvalson seemingly “didn’t really want to be there from the get-go.” It’s important to note that Gunvalson broke up with her then fiance Steve Lodge right around the time of filming, which viewers will see play out on the show.

Drama boiled over as press began for "RHUGT," as Gunvalson said on a Bravo Instagram Live that she would be “miserable” living in Blue Stone Manor full-time due to it being old and in a rural area. Medley responded, calling out Gunvalson in an Instagram post and saying on her podcast that Gunvalson has no “taste” and “dates people who pretend to have cancer.” Gunvalson responded in an Instagram comment, saying that Medley is “the nasty one” and reiterating that the experience was “miserable” at Blue Stone Manor.

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club" features many familiar faces from the franchise. Sophy Holland / Peacock

Medley explained that she thinks Gunvalson’s statement was due to a “lack of understanding or education about the area,” and added that the rest of the ladies were excited about the trip — and made the most of it.

Medley said she’s shocked that Gunvalson was upset that she responded, saying “you can’t expect a solid New Yorker with a big mouth like Dorinda Medley to not clap back. We ain’t playing East Coast now. There’s East Coast and then there’s Beast Coast. We’re Beast Coast. We’re from Manhattan and the boroughs, and that’s how we roll. That’s just the daily interaction with a taxi driver for me.”

As to why Gunvalson’s remark struck such a nerve, Medley said, “It’s (Blue Stone Manor) a beloved character, not only for me, but this is like the Disneyland of housewives. It’s iconic. Every day of my life, I have people literally at my gate, looking up to take pictures. So I don’t know what she’s looking at, but I don’t think that kind of sentiment is gonna jive with the rest of the world.”

Medley shares a scene with "RHBH" alum Brandi Glanville. Zack DeZon / Peacock

Judge said on Jeff Lewis Live on Tuesday, June 14 that it seems the beef “has been squashed,” but there hasn’t been an official update from Medley or Gunvalson…yet.

Medley answered rapid-fire questions about 'RHUGT' & Ramona Singer’s latest snafu

On who’s the most likely to cause drama: Glanville

On who’s the most likely to make the group laugh: Parks

On who’s the most likely to tout their own brand: Zarin

On who had the best outfits: Marcille, “Eva is an incredible dresser and she’s so beautiful, like you just want to stare at her.”

On who spills the most tea: Medley! “I mean, like you know, I’ve been called Dorinda Meddler!”

On who is the best team player: Judge

On Ramona Singer accidentally leaking Teresa Giudice’s wedding information: “I swear to God, listen, whatever we’ve had, I know her 25 years, and I could almost say for sure that she didn’t mean it maliciously. If we’ve learned anything about Ramona, she just does stuff, and then she’s like ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ I really think it was excitement.”

Zack DeZon / Peacock