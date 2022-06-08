Wish that Eva Marcille was still on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"?

Well, the "America's Next Top Model" alum and "Smallville" actor is returning to the "Housewives" franchise for one exciting getaway in June.

Marcille, 37, is set to appear on Season Two of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" alongside Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong from "RHOBH," Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson from "RHOC," Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin from "RHONY" and Phaedra Parks from "RHOA."

Eva Marcille on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club." Sophy Holland / Peacock

Since everyone is a reality TV veteran, this season of the show has officially been dubbed "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club" and Marcille acknowledged that she likes that the cast is all former Housewives.

"I think the women on my show really were fortunate because a lot of us had not done 'Housewives' for at least a season and so there was an opportunity for the women to gain perspective that is only appreciated once you're no longer there," she told TODAY.

"And it was a really, really good time just bonding getting to know a lot of these women that I did not know, learning more about women that I did know, and I think giving 'Housewives' a true exit that a lot of us ladies didn't get the opportunity to give."

This season, the ladies head to Medley’s Blue Stone Manor home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, for a relaxing vacation.

I don't do the drama. eva marcille

"Blue Stone Manor is a very special place. If you enter those doors, something happens," Medley, 57, said in the show's official trailer, which dropped in early May — and the New York socialite couldn't be any more right.

The two-minute clip shows Medley and the rest of the women having the time of their lives in the mansion. At one point, Gunvalson asks someone, "Do you want to go to a naked party?" And in the next scene, the cast members are dancing next to a shirtless man and women in risque clothing.

There's no doubt that the cast knows how to party. However, it wouldn't be a real girls' trip if drama didn't ensue. But instead of getting involved in it all, Marcille decided that it was best for her to just be a "mediator" for the other women.

"I don't do the drama," she said. "I have three kids. I have to worry about them fighting and arguing and being proper at school and behaving. I am not doing that with 50-year-old women. It's not happening."

If Marcille felt like the drama was "too overwhelming," she would tell her castmates that it's OK for them to take a second and collect themselves.

"I was that fresh reminder that we can start over today," she said. "And I think that's one thing we forget in life is that the morning isn't the only chance we get for a redo. Like if you need to reset at 2 o'clock in the afternoon because the morning was crappy. Then 2 o'clock it is."

"...And so I was just kind of there reminding people that you deserve to give each other grace," Marcille added. "You deserve to give yourself grace. And there is a sisterhood here that I don't want us to miss."

This season, fans will get to see a completely different side of Marcille than what was shown on “RHOA.” Since she left the show in 2020, the cast has changed around a bit and now, Marlo Hampton, a longtime friend of the cast has officially been given a peach with newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross, an Olympic medalist.

The duo replaced longtime cast members Porsha Williams, who's been on the show since Season Five, and Cynthia Bailey, who's been around since Season Three.

"I need to know what Marlo is doing with this peach," Marcille joked.

In "RHOA," the two have had many disagreements. But all that seems to be in the past now as Marcille is onto bigger and better things like "RHUGT Ex-Wives Club," which will feature a new side of herself.

“It’s going to be me mixed with a lot of cajun spice,” she teased.

In "RHOA," Marcille's storyline focused on her family life with husband Michael Sterling. But now that she's away on a fun girls' trip, she says that people will get to see "relaxed Eva in her flow," especially since she'll be "under the influence of a cocktail or a little slip because weed is legal in Massachusetts."

"I was totally allowed to be myself," she said. "The producers were fresh."

When Marcille thinks about it, she's glad that Andy Cohen gave her a call about being on the show.

"I must say it was such a pleasant surprise," she noted.

"RHUGT Ex-Wives Club" was the perfect way for the "Crossover" actor to briefly return to the franchise in her own way. Since she left "RHOA" in 2020, Marcille has been focusing more on her film and TV career — and in 2021, she landed her best role yet as Marilyn "Madam" DeVille in BET+'s "All the Queen's Men."

"I love, love, love playing this character," she said of the nightclub owner, who is one woman you don't want to cross. "I don't think I have ever enjoyed playing a character more in my life and I've been doing this for the better part of 18 years."

Eva Marcille and the rest of the cast in "All the Queen's Men." BET / Tyler Vision, LLC

Marcille's character can definitely be called a lady boss. In the show, Madam is a fierce businesswoman who owns and manages a male strip club. By taking advice from her father, who was once a gangster, Madam fearlessly goes after what she wants in life with a money counter machine in one hand and a loaded pistol in the other.

"She is just a badass woman," Marcille raved. "She is so unapologetic in everything that she is from head to toe. She is what's smart. She is extremely savvy. She's ruthless. She knows her business inside and out and she is the queen of her business when it comes to the nightlife, when it comes to the cartel and anything in that kind of dirty criminal underworld, Madam is the one!"

"And I love it because it's a woman and a lot of times you see like, Tony Soprano. You see these men playing these roles, but the truth is that no one does it better than a woman," she continued.

In February 2022, "All the Queen's Men" was renewed for a second season. The crime drama that's directed by Tyler Perry and is based on Christian Keyes’ book "Ladies Night" will have an even more interesting storyline than the cliffhanger at the end of Season One.

"If you thought Season One was something then literally put a seatbelt on and get ready because Season Two we go all the way in," Marcille shared.

This time, fans will get to learn more about Madam and "see this life that she has created and that she's 1 million percent invested in."

"Tyler really jumped into the intricacies of what a day to day life is for Madam," Marcille explained. "And I don't mean just at the club. I mean, everything she deals with, how much work she puts in a day and why she expects what she expects from those that she trusts."

As far as Season Three goes, Marcille said that she can't give away too much. But she does want fans to know that "Madam ain't going nowhere."

"That I can tell you," she said.