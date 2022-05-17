In Dubai, all that glitters is gold … and full of drama.

On Tuesday, Bravo dropped a trailer for the highly anticipated "Real Housewives of Dubai," starring Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury (formerly of Bravo’s hit "Ladies of London").

Premiering Wednesday, June 1, as the first international "Housewives" franchise produced by Bravo, the Dubai ladies are set to make history, redefining expectations of what it means to be a "Housewife" in the city under scrutiny for its societal views of women.

Making her highly anticipated return to Bravo, Stanbury serves as a familiar face who sets the stage for all the ladies have to offer.

“In Dubai, the women are far from submissive. Most of the women are running this town,” Stanbury shares.

Life in Dubai is extravagant, over the top, but leveling up often comes with a cost.

“There’s a lot of gold here … and we have a lot of gold diggers too,” Ayan exclaims.

Meanwhile, Madani proclaims, “If a man is paying for you, he is in control of you.”

From glamorous parties, camel rides through the desert, mega yacht parties and Stanbury’s high-glam wedding, the ladies of Dubai promise a raw, emotional glimpse into their highly sought-after world.

Ayan tearfully shares a defining moment from her past, saying, “My dad beat me so bad.”

Concluding the trailer is a cameo from another "Housewives" star, Phaedra Parks, alum of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," who also will star on Peacock’s upcoming "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club."

“Give the tea honey, I’m very thirsty today” Parks quips while hanging with one of her Dubai pals.

At the 2022 NBCUniversal upfront on May 16, Andy Cohen told TODAY, “I think what’s going to be interesting about Dubai is Dubai itself. I think there’s so much mystery and intrigue about what goes on there and what the rules are and what the rules for women are, and I think this show’s really going to blow the stereotypes of Dubai out of the water.”

From a first glance, "RHODubai" is setting the stage for a new era of "Housewives," including confessionals shot differently than any of the other franchises, adding more to look for in an already highly awaited piece of the "Housewives" formula.

If the trailer’s any estimation of what "RHODubai" has to offer, the ladies are here to play, and they’re here to stay, as Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of Dubai" premieres with a supersized episode on Wednesday, June 1 from 9:00-10:15pm ET/PT.