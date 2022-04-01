Bravo releases first-look teaser trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

Are you ready for a first peek at the cast of the upcoming "The Real Housewives of Dubai"?

Bravo dropped a new teaser trailer on Friday for the series, which premieres June 1. The 30-second clip finds cast members Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and former "Ladies of London" star Caroline Stanbury, making her return to Bravo, all decked out in gold as they strut their stuff amid a desert backdrop.

"They're taking Dubai by storm," reads an on-screen announcement at trailer's end.

The teaser is the perfect introduction to a "Housewives" series set in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates city known for its over-the-top affluence, its luxury shopping and its glamorous nightlife.

"Turns out all that glitters IS gold. The new Housewife royalty has arrived, and they’re taking over Dubai! Get on the list for the premiere June 1st!" Bravo wrote alongside the trailer on the network's Instagram page.

Andy Cohen, “Real Housewives” executive producer and reunion host, first revealed plans for the new show — the 11th installment in the "Real Housewives" family and the first international series — in November 2021 during a visit to TODAY.

“Get your passports, our 11th city! We are going to the billionaire’s playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai,’” he told co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Cohen promised that the level of glitz and glamour in Dubai will be like nothing viewers have ever seen before.

“This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise,” he gushed.

In Bravo's description of the show, the network promises that the group of "lavish women" will prove "everything is more extravagant in the 'City of Gold.'" A mix of old and new friends, the group will grapple with tensions when longstanding friendships get challenged.

"The women quickly learn that if you can’t handle the heat... get out of Dubai," the network's description added.