Andy Cohen talks potential 3rd ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ and ‘very promising’ ‘RHONY’ casting

Are the “Real Housewives” hitting the road (aka jetting off to a luxury villa) for another girls trip?

Andy Cohen just dropped some hints about a possible third season of “Ultimate Girls Trip,” a spinoff series that follows women from across the “Real Housewives” franchise as they go on vacation together.

When asked by TODAY at Monday's NBCUniversal upfront red carpet if a third season has been discussed, Cohen said, “Yes, it has.”

But when it came to clues about casting details, the Bravo host remained tight-lipped, saying, “Can’t tell you anything.”

The first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which premiered on Peacock in November, brought together Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” as well as Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The series also included fan favorites from the franchise’s New York and Beverly Hills editions: Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards.

The first season was set at a tropical villa in Turks and Caicos, while the second season, premiering June 23 on Peacock, takes place at “RHONY” legend Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts, where some of the most iconic moments from the franchise have unfolded over the years.

Cohen also shared a few details with TODAY about the casting of the rebooted “Real Housewives of New York,” which will feature all-new stars.

“We just got our first round of casting, and it’s very promising,” he said.

He also gave a quick update about the “RHONY” spinoff series in the works, which will reunite OG cast members from the original show, which began in 2008 and has run for 13 seasons.

“We’re getting to that after we cast the ‘RHONY,’” he said.

It’s a busy time in the “Real Housewives” universe, with another new series, “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” also on the way.

“I think what’s going to be interesting about Dubai is Dubai itself,” Cohen said. “I think there’s so much mystery and intrigue about what goes on there and what the rules are and what the rules for women are, and I think this show’s really going to blow the stereotypes of Dubai out of the water.”

Bravo's Dubai series, which premieres June 1, is the first international series in the “Real Housewives” franchise.

Cohen announced the new show on TODAY last year.

“Get your passports, our 11th city! We are going to the billionaire’s playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai,’” he said, adding, “This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise.”

(Note: TODAY, Peacock and Bravo are owned by the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)