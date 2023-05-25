Melissa McCarthy explains why she doesn’t like to watch her own movies at home

Melissa McCarthy says she does not watch her own movies or TV shows in her house.

"I’m always afraid somehow, something’s going to happen, and I’m going to be found in a room watching my own thing," she told Willie Geist in a preview clip of TODAY's Sunday Sitdown, which airs May 28.

She revealed that when she watched the pilot episode of "Gilmore Girls" with her oldest daughter, Vivian, she felt off-kilter the entire time.

"I have a super paranoia," she said. "I can't watch my own stuff in the house. For some reason, I'm always like, 'What if I pass out and paramedics come in and the takeaway is, 'She was watching her own stuff. Pretty weird.'"

She noted that if she sees herself pop up on her TV at home, it's "all I ever think of."

"I'm like, 'Oh, God! Do I feel lightheaded?'" she said. "I don't want to pass out in a room where my stuff's playing."

After sharing the fear with Geist, she added, "I shouldn't talk about that. It makes me sound nuts."

To clarify, Geist asked, "When 'Bridesmaids' comes on, you quickly get off of it just in case there's a medical emergency?"

"I run out of the room screaming," she answered, with a laugh.

In the preview clip, McCarthy also opened up about the "generational" aspect of "Gilmore Girls," which premiered in 2000 and ran for seven seasons.

"It's had legs on it that I didn't expect," she said. "It was a really comforting little world that Amy (Sherman-Palladino) created."

She said she’s spoken to several parents who have also watched the show with their kids. McCarthy said she'd hear things like, "It's hard to communicate with my son or my daughter," and how the show bridged that distance.

"They were like, 'It's the one time of week that we can kind of sit down, and we're cohesive,'" McCarthy said. "That's quite a thing to get to be connected with."

Now, the 52-year-old actor stars as Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," which opens in theaters May 26. It's expected to eventually be added to Disney+ so viewers — likely not McCarthy — can watch from home.