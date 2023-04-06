'Little Mermaid' composer says lyrics to 2 songs were 'revised' for the remake.

Composer Alan Menken changed lyrics in "Kiss the Girl" so Prince Eric does not "force himself" onto the title character in "Little Mermaid."

“There are some lyric changes in ‘Kiss the Girl’ because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that (Prince Eric) would, in any way, force himself on (Ariel)," he said in an interview with Vanity Fair published March 31.

"Kiss the Girl" arrives at a moment when Prince Eric (played here by Jonah Hauer-King) is on a boat with Ariel (played by Halle Bailey). Ariel may have gotten her legs, but she lost her voice through her agreement with Ursula the sea witch.

As part of her contract with Ursula, Ariel has to convince Prince Eric to fall for her and kiss her within three days. Trying to help Ariel, Sebastian tries to persuade Eric to kiss her through this song.

Menken, who created the soundtracks for the Disney classics "Beauty and the Beast" and "Aladdin," among others, did not indicate which words in "Kiss the Girl" he has changed.

The original lyrics include: "Yes, you want her / Look at her, you know you do / Possible she wants you too / There is one way to ask her / It don’t take a word / Not a single word / Go on and kiss the girl."

A similar refrain in the song says: "Boy, you better do it soon / No time will be better / She don’t say a word / And she won’t say a word / Until you kiss the girl."

Menken said he also changed lyrics in "Poor Unfortunate Souls," the song in which Ariel gives her voice to Ursula in exchange for the villainous octopus to turn her into a human.

“We have some revisions in ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice,” he said.

He did not indicate which lyrics were altered.

The original song includes lines like: "The men up there don’t like a lot of blabber / They think a girl who gossips is a bore! / Yet on land it’s much preferred for ladies not to say a word / And after all dear, what is idle babble for? / Come on, they’re not all that impressed with conversation / True gentlemen avoid it when they can."

The live action remake of the underwater Disney classic premieres on May 26. Leading up to its release, "The Little Mermaid" has received backlash for casting a Black person as Ariel and for her hair not being red enough in the movie.

The latter half of the Chloe x Halle duo responded by saying representation matters.

“I know people are like: ​’It’s not about race,’" she told The Face in February. "People don’t understand that when you’re Black, there’s this whole other community ... It’s so important for us to see ourselves.”