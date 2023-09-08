Meet Laura Jarrett! Everything to know about new Saturday TODAY anchor

Laura Jarrett is ready to officially take her seat at the Saturday TODAY anchor desk!

On Sept. 9, the senior legal correspondent for NBC News will host her first Saturday TODAY show, sitting alongside TODAY co-anchor Peter Alexander and Joe Fryer, who has also recently been named Saturday TODAY’s feature anchor.

On Sept. 8, Laura and Peter joined the TODAY family the day before her big debut at the Saturday broadcast.

“There’s a tradition on the first day when they have the announce, when we say the anchor’s name. So we’ll see Laura’s expression when she hears her name for the first time.”

“What’s so exciting about TODAY is that you get to bring your whole self to the job. We’re lawyers, but we’re moms, we’re parents, we like to cook,” Laura added. She was also able to hear a sweet video message from her two children wishing her all the luck.

Laura takes over for Kristen Welker, the new moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

After finding out about her new gig, Laura told TODAY.com that she was “stunned.”

“It is such a huge honor, and I am so excited about the opportunity,” she said. “And of course, I’m excited for how much fun Peter and I are going to have together.”

Read on for everything to know about Laura.

Where is Laura from?

Laura, 37, is originally from Chicago and attended Amherst College in Massachusetts.

She then studied at Harvard Law School, where she met her husband, Tony Balkissoon. They met in 2008 while second-year law students and got married in 2012.

Where has Laura worked before?

After law school, Laura traveled back to the Windy City and clerked for the trial court and the appeals court before getting a job at a law firm, where she primarily defended corporations and individuals under investigation by the justice department.

But once she was a six-year law associate,she started to consider if she wanted to try and make partner at her firm.

"I realized there was no path for me that I was going to enjoy long term," she told TODAY.com.

After making the jump from law to media, Laura became a reporter at CNN. Since January 2023, Laura has been with NBC News covering the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court.

Laura credits TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who attended Georgetown Law School and was previously a lawyer, with encouraging her to make the career shift.

“She was one of the people that I talked to who I knew had a legal background and was able to make that pivot,” Laura said of Savannah. “She encouraged me so much, and said, ‘You can always go back to being a lawyer, but don’t you want to have more fun?’ She was so supportive, and I think back to that moment a lot. I think back to where I would be if I hadn’t taken the plunge.”

She also says part of the motivation to move jobs came from her plans to grow her family.

“I felt like if I didn’t jump before I had kids, I wasn’t going to have the courage to do it — and I didn’t want to get stuck,” she told TODAY.com.

Does Laura have any children?

Laura and her husband currently live in New York City and share two children, James, 4, and June, 1.

“Peter and I are very much aligned about wanting to meet people where they are on Saturday mornings,” Laura said of her co-anchor. “We’re both parents of young children.”

Traditionally, Laura said her Saturday mornings consisted of watching TODAY while making pancakes for her kids, which now allows her relate to viewers on the other side of the television screens.

“When you have that perspective, it helps a little bit when thinking of what viewers are looking forward to,” she said.

Will Laura still report on legal matters for NBC News?

Yes, Laura will continue covering legal issues for NBC News amid her new role anchoring Saturday TODAY.

How did her new co-workers and family react to her joining Saturday TODAY?

Laura joins Saturday TODAY this weekend in place of Kristen, whose last show was Aug. 26.

Kristen has said she is “thrilled” to pass the baton to Laura.

“Anchoring the show with my best friend was the highlight of every week. I am so thrilled that my friend Laura will now join Peter as the next co-anchor of Saturday TODAY,” Kristen told TODAY.com in August. “We have all seen Laura’s brilliant legal analysis, and now we can’t wait to watch her shine on Saturdays.”

Laura's new co-host, Peter, is also confident about the change, predicting that the TODAY audience “is going to love” her.

“It’s been an absolute joy getting to know Laura since she joined our team at NBC News,” Peter said. “I’m so thrilled to welcome her as my teammate on Saturday mornings. Not only is she one of the smartest journalists around, she’s so much fun to be with.”

Laura's mother, Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, was elated to hear about her daughter's new role with TODAY.

“She was very excited,” Laura said of her mom's reaction to the news. “I love that she’s been super encouraging about helping me take this plunge. I think because she pivoted a lot in her career and had her own sort of non-traditional path, she gets it and has been so supportive.”