Shake from ‘Love Is Blind’ shares ‘Newlyweds’ clip and calls Nick Lachey ‘sad’

It has been over a week since the “Love Is Blind” season two reunion dropped, but it looks like star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee hasn’t moved on from his spat with host Nick Lachey.

On Monday, the veterinarian, 33, shared a TikTok video that shows a conversation between Lachey and ex-wife Jessica Simpson on their MTV reality show “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.”

In the clip, Simpson, 41, and Lachey, 48, are in a Circuit City parking lot and she asks her then-husband to open the car door for her.

When Lachey refuses, she replies, “Oh, at the beginning of our marriage, you were so eager to open the door for me.”

Seated in the car, Lachey responds, “That’s because at the beginning of our marriage I got laid.”

Below the TikTok, Chatterjee tagged the former 98 Degrees singer in his Instagram story and wrote, “Not even opening the car door for his wife. Sad.”

"Love Is Blind" season two contestant Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee's March 14, 2022 Instagram storyl. thepuppydoc / Instagram

Simpson and Lachey married in 2002 and later divorced in 2006. After they tied the knot, they opened up about their life as a married couple on the MTV series, which aired from 2003 to 2005.

Chatterjee’s post continues his one-sided feud with the “Love Is Blind” co-host that began during the March 4 reunion episode of the Netflix series.

The veterinarian had multiple spats with other cast members during the sit-down after they called him out for his disparaging remarks toward former fiancée Deepti Vempati throughout the season.

After revealing he was not attracted to any of the female cast members, Chatterjee told Vanessa Lachey, who was sitting next to her husband, that he was attracted to her.

“I’ve done nothing but berate you this entire time,” Vanessa Lachey told him. “That’s a messed up relationship.”

Defending his comment, Chatterjee said, “You don’t choose. It’s nature, baby. We’re animals.”

Lachey then chimed in with, “No, you treat animals,” as Vempati applauded the insult. “We’re human beings.”

During an episode of the podcast “We Have the Receipts” last week, Vempati revealed that her ex-fiancé had actually flirted with Vanessa Lachey while they filmed the show.

“He was hitting on her at the couple’s reveal,” the information analyst shared. “It’s so disrespectful.”

She later added, “He just doesn’t know how to talk to women. It’s so degrading and misogynistic.”

Vempati confirmed she is no longer friends with Chatterjee but said “I am still there for him.”

Since the reunion aired, Chatterjee released an apology video to Vempati on Instagram.

“Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said. Things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television,” he said.