Shake from ‘Love Is Blind’ addresses backlash over comments about fiancée Deepti

"Love Is Blind" star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is speaking out about the backlash he's received after season two of the Netflix series aired.

Many fans of the reality dating show have been critical of the way Shake spoke about his former fiancé, Deepti Vempati, whom he met while filming the show.

Throughout the season, Shake told a castmate that he wasn't physically attracted to Vempati. "It feels like I’m with my aunt or something,” he said during one scene. He also appeared to ask her about her weight and size while they were talking in the dating pods.

The former couple made it to the altar in the end of the show but ended up going their separate ways, and Vempati recently told Buzzfeed that she was taken aback by how harsh Shake's comments were.

In a new Instagram video, Shake addressed the public backlash and said he has nothing to apologize for.

“I’ve mentioned earlier that there’s certainly things I wanna work on for myself and get better at,” he said. “But one thing I don’t feel inclined to do is to pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can’t necessarily even speak about.”

Shake went on to say that he isn't sorry for anything and doesn't really care what the critics think. “I’m not sorry! I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could," he said.

For now, the reality star is avoiding the backlash and focusing on "living (his) best life." “You don’t have to like me,” he said. “Only I have to like me, thankfully.”

The reality star blocked comments on his post, which he captioned, "And that’s just real life 🤷🏽‍♂️."

Vempati's brother recently shared his opinion of her former fiancé in a lengthy Instagram post and called him "a loser."

“You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her,” he wrote. “You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life.”