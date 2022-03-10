'Love Is Blind' star Deepti shares Shake hit on Vanessa Lachey before the reunion

"Love Is Blind" star Deepti Vempati isn't holding back when sharing her thoughts on ex-fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee.

During an episode of the podcast “We Have the Receipts” that dropped on Tuesday, Vempati talks about her experience on the show and how Chatterjee flirted with "Love Is Blind" host Vanessa Lachey during the series.

At the reunion, Chatterjee revealed that Vanessa was "the only one" he was attracted to in the room, which he said in front of her husband and fellow host, Nick Lachey. However, Vempati reveals that that wasn't the first time Chatterjee had hit on Vanessa.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely, Shayne Jansen, Abhishek Chatterjee, Nick Lachey, Kyle Abrams, Salvador Perez, Vanessa Lachey, Natalie Lee, Deepti Vempati, Mallory Zapata, Shaina Hurley, Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson in season 2 of Love Is Blind/ Adam Rose / Netflix

"He was hitting on her at the couple's reveal," she said. "It's so disrespectful."

Although Chatterjee proposed to Vempati on "Love Is Blind" in the pods, their relationship quickly fell apart once he started to lose interest in Vempati over her physical appearance.

Vempati says that Chatterjee's behavior was problematic, and that he always had an issue with someone who he interacted with — especially with female cast members.

"He just doesn't know how to talk to women. It's so degrading and misogynistic," Vempati said.

Vempati also mentions there were unseen moments when Chatterjee "made a lot of the other girls cry" on the show, and that she "had to talk to him" about it.

Right after filming wrapped, Vempati tried to be friends with Chatterjee, but she quickly realized that he wasn't the person she thought he was.

“We are not friends anymore, but I am still there for him. If he really really needs me, I'm never going to abandon him,” she continued. “But honestly, after the reunion, I realized it’s not my problem anymore.”

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Netflix / Cr. Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022

After the tumultuous relationship, Vempati is ready to put their romance behind her.

Vempati says that she frequently hangs out with fellow contestant Kyle Abrams, who was her "number two person" in the pods. During the dating portion of the experiment, she says that she struggled when deciding between Abrams and Chatterjee.

"[Abrams is] like my best friend. So I mean, I don't know. We'll see. We'll see where it goes," Vempati said. "Build a friendship first, and then we'll see if it goes anywhere."