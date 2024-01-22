'The Bachelor' Season 28 premiere: Live updates from Joey Graziadei's first episode

He's a Gemini, ladies and gents Joey tries to play off his zodiac sign by saying he's on the Taurus cusp, but the dude's a Gemini! Maria calls him out for Gemini's "bad rap," but says she'll give him a chance, which she demonstrates via their kiss. Share this -





And just like that, Lea's card is destroyed Lea, clearly vexed by what's on the note, decides to burn it in the fireplace. Superpower — poof!





Lea's card is opened! It's a 'Bachelor' first Lea's mysterious card essentially grants her superpowers. "This card give you the power to steal a on-eon-one date from anyone else before hometowns," she reads. This does not inspire excitement, exactly. Lea seems distressed that her win will come at the cost of another person. She also feels the card is a "target" on her back. She meets with Joey to show him this. "I want to give love and respect ot the women that have put their lives on hold to be here," she says, saying she's uncomfortable to "play God" in this way. Lea tearfully tells the women what's on the card and they're equally shocked. Sydney calls it "unfair." Another feels "nauseous."





The sisters reveal themselves to the cast and Joey Lauren and Allison tell the rest of the women in the Bachelor mansion that they are, indeed, sisters. The conclusion? "That's weird," as one woman quipped. The sister act turns into jealousy as Allison interrupts the conversation her sister is having with Joey. "We were vibing. Allie came up and interrupted me. This is not how I saw this going," she says. She also tells the camera, "I wanted to kiss him first." Sorry, Lauren: Allison gets the first kiss. "My worst nightmare happened and Allie kissed him. I'm genuinely in shock," she says, taking a drink. Joey says he put the sister act together, realizing they were both from the same part of Philadelphia. "I think it's cool that you guys are willing to do this together," he says.





Jess and Taylor spat over face time with Joey The first fight of the evening goes to Jess and Taylor who got into a spat after Jess interrupted Taylor's conversation — of course. Taylor insinuates that if Jess keeps going, she'll have a "target" on her back.





Daisy tries to tell Joey about her cochlear implant and gets kissed instead Daisy says that she finds the environment "overwhelming." Then she takes Joey aside for a conversation. Joey, speaking to the camera, explains how taken he is with Joey. "She has this. soft-spoken demeanor that pulls you in, that's captivating. I want to know more," he says. Then he pulls her in for a kiss.





And the first kiss of the evening goes to... Jess! The 24-year-old executive assistant won Joey over with her bubbly personality and her talk of her path westward from Tennessee. Joey thinks she has this "sweetness about her" and likes her "traveler" spirit. Jess Richard Middlesworth / Disney She tells the rest of the women that she got "a little smoochy-poo." Some of the women in the house find this "disrespectful" and "awkward." Vibe shift, activated. "I don't know how you didn't read the room," Madina says. Viewers invoked the spirit of Kathy to share their take. Some called it a "rookie move."





Joey addresses the women in his very first speech as 'Bachelor' Joey traces his coming-of-"Bachelor" journey standing before his 32 potential partners. "Before that I was a normal dude, living in Hawaii, really focused on everything but finding my person," he says. He calls going on "The Bachelorette" "truly the best decision" of his life. He "truly believes" his future fiancée stands before him. He yet again invokes the memory of his grandparents. "My grandparents had this love that was so infectious,' he says. (Autumn relates: Her grandparents, who got engaged in a short period of time, are her role models to love). He toasts to finding "his next doubles partner."





Daisy emerges as a frontrunner from background music alone Seasoned "Bachelor" viewers predicted online that Daisy, who grew up on a Christmas tree farm, would go far in the show simply judging by the upbeat music used in her introduction video.





What was in Lea Cayanan's envelope? Lea Cayanan was given a card during the "After the Final Rose" cereomny to be read at this exact moment. She emerges from the limo holding the card — but then says she'll open it when they meet up later. "I really want to know what the hell was in that letter," Joey says. Same, Joey, same. The women share their prediction. Chrissa thinks Lea will have the "power to send someone home."





Two sisters are on the show! Lauren and Allison Hollinger: Let's talk about it. The Philadelphia sisters are two in a family of four. Allison, speaking to Joey after her limo arrival, says that she liked Joey first, and that Lauren signed them both up. They have a trick up their sleeve: "We're going to keep it a secret that we're sisters," Lauren says. Lauren Richard Middlesworth / Disney Lauren takes a competitive approach to the show. She wants Joey to "fall in love with her" and is sure "he will." She also says that Allison has to tell her if they kiss, so she can do the same. Allison. Richard Middlesworth / Disney People online had thoughts about their plan, and the idea of two sisters being on the show together.





Highlights from the limo arrivals This season of "The Bachelor" has the biggest cast ever. Here's how a few of them made their entrances. Lexi Young, 30, is the first woman out of the limo. She reveals she has a health condition that may make it difficult to have kids. Rachel Nance, 26, is from Hawaii, where Joey lives. She gives him a lei. Maria Georgas, 29, is an executive assistant from Canada who, in a taped segment, shared that her parens' divorce affected her relationships, making her push people away. Erika Cardenas, 25, leaves the limo in a green dress, dancing. Autumn, 26, sparkles rose petals behind her as she walks. She asks Joey hat his favorite season is; he says spring or summer, not Autumn. Kelsey Anderson, 25, is from New Orleans and gives Joey a voodoo doll. Says she models her love after her parents. Her mom died recently, but thinks she'd like Joey. Chandler Dewgard, 24, tells Joey she'll be "there for him," a la "Friends." They both share a first name with a main character from the sitcom. Talyah Jackson, 23, made him a save the date to their wedding. Allison Hollinger, 26, revealed that she grew up in a big family with three other siblings — and that one of them is on the show. Her sister, Lauren Hollinger, 28, is on the show. During her arrival, she shotguns a beer. Kaitlyn DeBacker, 25, is a nuclear radiochemist who does an experiment to see if they have chemistry. Jenn Trann, 25, arrives in a go-cart and a sequin pink dress. Jess Edwards, 24, arrives in a boat pulled by the back of a truck. Zoe Antona, 24, presented him with three different sized bananas to ask which one he "resonated with." He said, "We're not going to go crazy" and picked the middle-sized banana. Madina Alam, 31, came out after a tennis balls fell out of the limo first. Daisy Kent, 25, emerged from a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree. She reveals in a filmed video that she recently got a cochlear implant.





Joey connects with his mom, dad and sisters ahead becoming 'Bachelor' Joey sat with his mom, dad and sisters Carly and Eleanor for a pump-up session before heading into the mansion. Carly asked that he not make out with too many people on TV; he takes the request in tride. Joey says he models his relationship off of his grandparents' marriage, which we are likely to hear more about as the season unfolds. "My family means the world to me," he says, saying that their support will give him the "confidence" he needs.





'The Bachelor' premiere starts at the end "The Bachelor" starts at the end. The opening shots of "The Bachelor" are of Joey crying as a sea roars behind him. An SUV drives away as he looks on mournfully, standing on the platform where an engagement was supposed to take place. No word on who was in the white SUV. Joey then leaves to meet up with producers. "Oh, God," he says, in a thick voice. The rose sits on the table — a metaphor. Does this mean Joey's season is going to end in heartbreak — or at least, with melancholy? In a literary twist, the show rewinds to the beginning, when Joey had a spark in his eye and a look of excitement, to show how we got this moment. The consensus among fans? "Give that opener an Emmy."





Who is Joey Graziadei, again? Meet the new 'Bachelor' Joey is a 28-year-old tennis instructor who lives in Maui, but is originally from Pennsylvania. A fan of golf and star-gazing, the outdoorsy gent says he's "is looking for a partner who can share in his love for adventure," per his bio. How did he enter Bachelor Nation? Joey was first introduced on Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelor." He was among Lawson's final two. She ultimately picked Dotun Olubeko; the two are still together. Find out more details about Joey here.





