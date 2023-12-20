‘The Bachelor’ cast 2023: Meet the 32 women chosen for Joey Graziadei

We are about one month away from Joey Graziadei making his debut as the new lead of “The Bachelor,” which means it’s time to meet the ladies who are hoping to receive his final rose.

Season 28 of the hit ABC reality series, premiering Jan. 22, 2024, is one of the 12 shows TODAY.com can’t wait to watch in the new year.

Fans of the series rooted for the teaching tennis pro when he was introduced on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.” The two developed a strong connection and he was seconds from getting down on one knee at the final rose ceremony when Charity revealed that she was in love with Dotun Olubeko.

Following Charity and Dotun’s successful love story (as well as most recent bachelor Zack Shallcross and Kaity Biggar and “The Golden Bachelor's” Gerry Turner and Teresa Nist ) the franchise is hoping to continue the trend with Joey.

The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native currently resides in Hawaii and is a tennis instructor. Based on the trailer, it looks like some of the ladies instantly fall for Joey and are not afraid to confront each other about spending more time with him.

In the teaser, host Jesse Palmer says Season 28 will be “the most romantic season in ‘Bachelor’ history.” But, the end of the trailer suggests that the final rose ceremony doesn’t go as planned and Joey could leave the show brokenhearted.

So who are the women dating Joey and making him feel butterflies, as he says in one teaser? On Dec. 20, ABC released the official cast list of the 32 women looking to find love with Joey, including a radiochemist, mental health therapist and a pair of sisters.

Before the premiere, get to know the 32 ladies and some standout facts from their cast bios, below.

Allison

Age: 26

Job: Realtor/Lauren’s sister

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Allison says she is looking for a love story straight out of a rom-com … and she’s willing to compete against her older sister and best friend, Lauren, to find it. The sisters have dated the same guy before, so hopefully their separate connections with Joey won’t put a strain on their relationship.

Autumn

Age: 26

Job: Account executive

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Autumn, who is twin, comes from a big family in a small town. She loves Coldplay and once got a lip tattoo at a music festival.

Chandler

Age: 24

Job: Graphic designer

Hometown: New York, New York

Chandler says she is over dating apps and is ready to find a connection in real life. Her perfect date would be a night baking desserts with her boyfriend.

Chrissa

Age: 26

Job: Marketing director

Hometown: Abbotsford, British Columbia

Chrissa is a big fan of Colleen Hoover’s novels, breweries, Scrabble and golf. She was also born on Christmas.

Daisy

Age: 25

Job: Account executive

Hometown: Becker, Minnesota

Daisy, like Taylor Swift, grew up on a Christmas tree farm. Her parents have been married for over 30 years and she wants to find a lasting love story just like them.

Edwina

Age: 25

Job: Entrepreneur

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia.

Edwina was born in Liberia and eventually relocated to the United States with her family at the age of 11. She operates a crocheting business and enjoys taking spontaneous trips.

Erika

Age: 25

Job: Leasing agent

Hometown: North Bergen, New Jersey

Erika has a dog named Cleo and likes to paint. She is looking for a partner who is adventurous and will visit new restaurants with her.

Evalin

Age: 29

Job: Nanny

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Evalin was born in San Antonio, Texas, and has eight siblings. She is a big fan of the musical “Hamilton.”

Jenn

Age: 25

Job: Physician assistant student

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Jenn loves paddleboarding, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” and Shawn Mendes’ music. She is bilingual.

Jess

Age: 24

Job: Executive assistant

Hometown: San Diego, California

Jess is a big Swiftie and has a Yorkipoo named Charli. “I want to find someone that I can trust my heart with, someone who will respect me, and someone who will do anything to cherish our relationship,” she said.

Katelyn

Age: 25

Job: Radiochemist

Hometown: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Katelyn purchased her first home at just 23 years old. She enjoys a Sarah J. Maas fantasy novel, visiting local cocktail bars and hiking.

Kayla

Age: 27

Job: Guidance counselor

Hometown: Hamilton, Ohio

Kayla was previously in a serious relationship for eight years. Now, she is hoping to find the man she can spend the rest of her life with. She likes to read “Harry Potter” books, watch “Schitt’s Creek” and spend time with her rescue animals.

Kelsey A.

Age: 25

Job: Junior project manager

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

Kelsey A. grew up in Germany on a U.S. military base before moving to the states. Now that she is living in New Orleans, she likes to travel via streetcar and visit the French market.

Kelsey T.

Age: 31

Job: Actor

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Kelsey T. was previously engaged and she wants to give love another chance. She enjoys playing beach volleyball and listening to Destiny’s Child.

Kyra

Age: 26

Job: Paralegal

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Kyra likes going out to a bar or staying in for a quiet night at home playing Sims equally. She also likes going to the beach and comedy shows.

Lanie

Age: 27

Job: Realtor

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lanie has a large Polish and Greek family and she would love to own a house in Greece. She wants a partner who likes to travel.

Lauren

Age: 28

Job: Registered nurse/Allison’s sister

Hometown: Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

Lauren, like her sister Allison, is hoping that Joey is her soulmate. She enjoys working out and going to music festivals.

Lea

Age: 23

Job: Account manager

Hometown: Waipahu, Hawaii

In case viewers forgot, Lea was the contestant that Joey met during “After the Final Rose” when he was announced as the next bachelor. She received a special envelope from Palmer that she will open on night one.

Lexi

Age: 30

Job: Digital strategist

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Lexi was accepted into an MBA summer program at MIT. As a child, she moved over 15 times.

Madina

Age: 31

Job: Mental health therapist

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Madina, who comes from a Bangladeshi family, likes to exercise, dance and watch “The Great British Bake Off.” To relax, she likes to brew a cup of tea and put on a face mask.

Maria

Age: 29

Job: Executive assistant

Hometown: Kleinburg, Ontario

Maria’s official ABC bio describes her as “bold,” and that might be an understatement as the trailer shows her arguing with another woman about spending time with Joey. The Canadian has a black belt in Taekwondo karate, loves spaghetti and enjoys watching horror movies.

Marlena

Age: 26

Job: Finance writer

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

Marlena has a five-year plan that includes being married with two kids and a few rescue dogs. She is looking forward to becoming a soccer mom one day.

Nat

Age: 26

Job: Registered nurse and professor

Hometown: Sudbury, Canada

Nat has a master’s degree. As a nurse, she prioritizes her health ... which means she sleeps for at least 12 hours every night.

Rachel

Age: 26

Job: ICU nurse

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Rachel doesn’t just live in Hawaii like Joey, but she also has Hawaiian roots and is looking forward to discussing Hawaiian food and culture with the bachelor. She also likes “Friends,” Jane Austen books, and hanging out with her friends and family.

Sam

Age: 31

Job: CPA

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Sam used to live in New York before relocating to the South. She loves pizza and margaritas.

Samantha

Age: 25

Job: Pro football cheerleader

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Samantha is a cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins and used to dress up as a princess at Disney World. She has competed in pageants.

Sandra

Age: 26

Job: Cybersecurity consultant

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Sandra hopes to start a family and become a mom soon. Right now, she enjoys watching “Suits,” traveling and football.

Starr

Age: 25

Job: Mental health counselor

Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida

Starr likes visiting new restaurants, picnics on the beach and running. She has Brazilian roots and says she can do an impression of Britney Spears.

Sydney

Age: 28

Job: Vintage store owner

Hometown: Newport, Rhode Island

“I am so ready to find my forever person,” Sydney says, per her ABC bio. She is looking for someone who is adventurous and spontaneous. She used to teach English in Thailand.

Talyah

Age: 23

Job: Esthetician

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Talyah is a fan of “Gossip Girl” and has a chihuahua named Lil Mama. She also doesn’t mind pickup lines.

Taylor

Age: 23

Job: Recruiter

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Taylor likes hot yoga, ice skating and eating sushi. Like Jenn, she also enjoys reading Taylor Jenkins Reid books.

Zoe

Age: 24

Job: Artist

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Zoe is a sculptor, welder and photographer. Her dream date would be a night at a museum.