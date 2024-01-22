If you've been feeling romance withdrawal ever since the "Golden Bachelor" wedding special aired earlier this month, you're in luck: A new season of "The Bachelor" is about to premiere.

Season 28 of the ABC dating series will follow Joey Graziadei's quest for love as he searches for his soulmate among 32 women.

Ready to tune in for all the romance, drama and everything in between? Here's everything you need to know about tonight's premiere episode.

What time does 'The Bachelor' premiere?

Graziadei’s season of "The Bachelor" will debut on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

The reality star teased the premiere on his Instagram page.

"I heard there’s a TV show on ABC tonight at 8pm ET. Just your friendly reminder to tune in 😏," he captioned the post.

How long is the premiere episode of 'The Bachelor' Season 28?

The premiere episode will span two hours. Longer episode run-times are saved for the finale.

How can I watch the season premiere of 'The Bachelor' live?

Catch the Season 28 premiere of "The Bachelor" on Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET live on ABC. Those without cable can watch

When will 'The Bachelor' land on Hulu for streaming?

Episodes of 'The Bachelor" are available on Hulu the day after their ABC debuts. That means you can watch the premiere of Graziadei's season on Tuesday, Jan. 23 on Hulu.

Who is the new 'Bachelor,' Joey Graziadei?

Bachelor Nation fans will remember that Graziadei first appeared on Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette." The tennis pro was one of the final two men in the season finale, but Lawson ultimately chose to be with Dotun Olubeko. The couple is still together.

Graziadei's new role was announced during the "Bachelorette" Season 20 finale in August 2023.

The 28-year-old is originally from Pennsylvania but lives in Hawaii now and works as a tennis instructor. Per his ABC bio, Graziadei is looking for a woman "who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors."

Graziadei's hobbies include surfing, hiking and watching sunsets.