Kourtney Kardashian reveals she accidentally broke her engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian made a surprising revelation about her engagement ring on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" — she accidentally broke it.

On Season One, Episode Five, of the Hulu series, Kardashian said the mishap occurred when she was doing some household chores.

She told mom Kris Jenner how it happened when Jenner asked to see the ring.

"I'm covering it because it's actually getting fixed," Kardashian said while hiding her left hand.

She then explained that the ring broke when she was tending to her clothes.

"I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off, and I put it next to me on the floor, like, thinking it would be safe right next to me," she said. "So then I had to get something up above in my closet and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring."

"You broke your engagement ring?" Jenner said, shocked.

However, Kardashian reiterated that it was by accident and seeing her beloved piece of jewelry broken made her feel terrible.

"I was, like, hysterically crying in my closet for like hours," she said.

Kardashian immediately called her fiancé, Travis Barker, and told him what had happened. She started off by saying that she "did something really really bad." But instead of getting mad, Barker kept his cool.

Kardashian said that he handled it in the "best" way possible, even though the whole situation gave her a "nervous breakdown."

“I was just like, ‘This is the most beautiful thing that I’ve ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?’" she asked.

In October 2021, Kardashian and Barker got engaged after less than a year of dating. He proposed to the reality TV star on a beach surrounded by red roses and candles.

On the same day that they got engaged, Kardashian showed off her engagement ring on Twitter when she posted a video of her and Barker kissing.

"KRAVIS FOREVER," she captioned the clip.

Kardashian's ring appears to be a huge, sparkly oval diamond set on a delicate band. On Episode Five of "The Kardashians," she explained why she loves the ring so much.

"Travis picked it out," Kardashian said. "He designed it. He looked at so many stones and (said) that this was me in a stone. So I thought that was really special."