See Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring from fiancé Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian West just gave the world the first glimpse of her older sister’s engagement ring.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, got engaged Sunday night after a whirlwind romance of less than a year.

“KRAVIS FOREVER,” Kardashian West captioned a Twitter video of her sister and her new fiancé sharing a kiss as the Bruno Mars song “Marry You” played in the background.

The end of the video zoomed in on Kardashian’s new ring, which appears to be a huge, sparkly oval diamond set on a delicate band.

Kardashian celebrated her engagement on Instagram over the weekend with photos of her and Barker on a beach surrounded by red roses and candles, writing in the caption, “forever.”

The couple had been longtime friends before they began dating in January. Since then, they haven't been shy about sharing their love in PDA-filled social media photos and public appearances.

This past weekend, Barker performed on “Saturday Night Live,” and Kardashian shared a series of playful photos of her and her beau getting cozy backstage.

“Live from New York,” she wrote in the caption.

“You’re the best drummer I know 😍🥁,” Barker commented on her post.

The couple hasn’t yet hinted when they plan to tie the knot. When they do get married, they will be creating a large, blended family.

Barker has two children, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, from his previous marriage to actor and model Shanna Moakler. Kardashian, meanwhile, has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.