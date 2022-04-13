How to watch 'The Kardashians' the day it premieres

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the E! reality TV series that followed the Kardashian family, ended in 2021, after 14 years and 20 seasons.

Now, the famous family is reuniting for a new reality show, which they promise will take a novel approach to documenting their lives.

Entitled "The Kardashians," the show is set to given an intimate perspective on recent headlines written about Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian; younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner; family matriarch Kris Jenner; and other familiar faces.

Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian. Hulu

Among the highlights from the premiere? Kourtney opens up about how her relationship with fiancé Travis Barker started and Kylie talks about her pregnancy with her son with Travis Scott (who was born on Feb. 2 and has still not been named).

The season is also expected to touch on Kim's divorce from Kanye West and her blossoming relationship with Pete Davidson. In the premiere, Kim revealed Davidson helped reassure her ahead of her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig. Kim confirmed to Variety that Davidson won’t be in the season, however.

The series also shows private moments that hadn't previously made the news, like when Kim discovers her son, Saint, encountered a clickbait ad referencing her 2007 sex tape.

Here's what to know about tuning in to "The Kardashians," so you can — you know — keep up.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in "The Kardashians." Hulu

When does 'The Kardashians' premiere?

The first episode of "The Kardashians" drops on Thursday, April 14. The subsequent nine episodes will air on Thursdays through June 16.

Where can I stream 'The Kardashians?'

For viewers in the U.S., the series will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu, along with shows like "The Dropout." International viewers can access the series on Disney+.

Kim Kardashian will address her divorce from Kanye West in "The Kardashians." Hulu

The trailer gives a preview of the drama

Still deciding whether to watch? Take a look at the trailer, in which the cast talks about showing a "whole new side of the family."

In addition to touching on plot lines, the trailer captures how the show’s tone differs from its predecessor, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Speaking to Variety, Kim said the show will feel more “documentary-style,” and will have longer episodes.