Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged after less than 1 year of dating

After less than one year of dating, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged, TODAY can confirm.

Kardashian, 42, shared two images on her Instagram with the caption, "forever."

In the photos, the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer can be seen holding the reality star in his arms surrounded by red roses and white candles on a beach.

Barker's son shared a quick video on his Instagram Stories congratulating the couple on the good news as well, pairing his comments with an engagement ring emoji.

"I'm so happy for you guys," Landon Asher Barker wrote, adding, "Love you guys so much."

Kim Kardashian West shared video of the ring to her Twitter Sunday night.

After being longtime friends, the couple began dating in January, and since then their budding romance has been nothing but hot, hot, hot. Full of public displays of affections both on their social media and in the eyes of the paparazzi.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021 Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage

After flaunting their relationship across social media for months, Kardashian and Barker made their red carpet debut in September at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. In photos snapped on the carpet, the two couldn’t keep their hands off of each other, stealing a kiss (or two) while the cameras flashed.

And just last night, the pair were again in New York City for "Saturday Night Live," where Barker performed alongside musical guest Young Thug during his songs “Love You More” and “Tick Tock.”

The couple spent their downtime backstage enjoying each other’s company. Kardashian shared a slideshow of photos in a carousel on Instagram documenting their time spent in the green room, posing with Barker and a pair of drumsticks in a series of pics full of PDA.

“Live from New York,” she captioned the post.

Barker commented on the photo, writing, “You’re the best drummer I know 😍🥁.”

In August, the couple experienced an important milestone together: Barker's first flight in 13 years since a deadly plane crash that scarred him both physically and emotionally.

"With you anything is possible," Barker captioned a post that showed Kardashian being lifted in an embrace, passionately kissing him. The mom of three commented, "Anything and everything with you."