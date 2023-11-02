Kim Kardashian says daughter North West prefers time at dad’s apartment

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker are putting their differences aside for the sake of their kids and parenting advice.

The two sisters, who had been feuding over a number of reasons — including Kourtney’s wedding and Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana collection — had a bonding moment in the Nov. 2 episode of “The Kardashians.”

While spending time in Palm Springs, Kim and Kourtney sat down to talk about the hardships of parenting and how their kids tell them they prefer spending time at their fathers’ homes.

Kim shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Kourtney and ex Scott Disick share Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. The eldest Kardashian is currently expecting her fourth baby and first with husband Travis Barker. She and Disick were never married.

Kim tells Kourtney that when her oldest comes home, she’s full of stories about how great her father’s home is.

“North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim tells Kourtney. “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

Kourtney added that her kids say the same thing.

“They do that at Scott’s too, like, ‘Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house. It’s not super big, the vibe’s better,’” Kourtney said, adding that she feels like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.

Kim added that North tells her that she and her dad make their own food. “That’s amazing that you make ramen, you know, like great,” she said, with Kourtney quipping, “That you boil water and pour it onto some noodles.”

Earlier in the episode, the two sisters were asked where their relationship stood and how they got to a good place amid the previous drama. Earlier in the season, the two had been seen arguing over Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and other family issues.

“Everything’s all good. I mean, we’re here,” Kim told the cameras as she sat next to Kourtney, who added, “Knowing that the goal was not about who’s right or wrong, just moving past it and getting to a better place. And then once we were through the edit, I feel like we can move on ... everything’s OK.”

Kim said that nothing really significant happened for them to move on, they’d just gotten past it.

“We didn’t have a talk, like, nothing even really happened. They think we’re just all kind of the same where we just don’t want to have a deep talk about it. We just want to move on. Just sweep it under the rug. Just move on. Sweep, sweep,” Kim said, as Kourtney nodded and they hugged.

Overall, Kim says that Kourtney is the one she goes to for mom advice. “I think her and I have, like, a lot in common when it comes to parenting stuff, she’s had more experience,” Kim said.

“We also have older kids,” Kourtney adds. “And so we go through more similar things.”

No matter what, Kim says, they would drop anything going on between them to get parenting advice.

“I don’t care what kind of fight we’re in. She knows the kind of s--- that I’d be going through, I can understand the kind of s--- that she’d be going through, and that’s how our relationship’s always been.”