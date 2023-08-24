Samantha Jones is back!

Everyone’s favorite sex-positive public relations pro made her much-anticipated return in part two of the Season Two finale of “And Just Like That...” Aug. 24 on Max.

Kim Cattrall, the actor who has played Samantha since the debut of "Sex and the City" in 1998, made a not-so-surprise cameo in the episode's opening minutes. News of her appearance first leaked in May, weeks before the premiere of the show's sophomore season.

The scene found Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, tending to her new kitten, whom she's hilariously named Shoe, when she receives a call from Samantha from her adopted hometown of London.

Kim Cattrall, left, returned as Samantha during a phone call with Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, in part two of the Season Two finale of "And Just Like That..." MAX

Samantha intended to be at the 'Last Supper'

During the phone call, Samantha explains that she'd wanted to pay a surprise visit at Carrie's "Last Supper" party, the soiree Carrie hosts to bid adieu to her bachelorette pad in Manhattan.

“My flight’s three hours delayed, Carrie. I won’t be able to make it there in time," says a frustrated Samantha, who's seen in the back of a car holding a lime green clutch that pairs magnificently with her red dress and silver trench coat. (More on that ensemble later.)

“In time for what?” Carrie asks.

“The Last Supper. Miranda and Charlotte told me all about it. I was going to surprise you," Samantha responds.

Samantha explains that she's traveling home from Heathrow Airport after her failed attempt to fly across the Atlantic for one glorious night. “The fog finally lifted, but the crew? Maxed out. Oh, I am f----- furious," she says.

"Wait a minute. You were flying all the way to New York for an overnight?” Carrie asks, moved by Samantha's thoughtfulness.

“Well, it is your apartment, and I have to pay my respects. So, put me on speaker. Go ahead, put me on speaker and hold up that phone,” Samantha orders.

Carrie then raises the phone so Samantha can speak directly to her apartment.

“Thank you for everything, you f------- fabulous, fabulous flat," Samantha tells the place from the backseat of the car.

After Carrie pokes fun at Samantha's British vernacular, Samantha makes a joke about Annabelle Bronstein, a character from Season Six of "Sex and the City," and the two say their goodbyes.

In a touching moment, Samantha then blows a kiss into the phone and holds it tight to her chest.

How Kim Cattrall's cameo happened

Despite the fact that Parker and Cattrall filmed the scene in separate locations, it felt just like old times.

The two talented actors fell right back into their characters' repartee, with Samantha serving as benevolent big sister to her younger friend.

The bouncy "Sex and the City" theme music also gently played in the background as the two were speaking, adding another layer of nostalgia.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in a scene from the original "Sex and the City." (C)HBO / Courtesy Everett Collection

Of course, longtime fans know the Cattrall's "And Just Like That..." appearance required some moving of mountains, particularly since Cattrall has repeatedly said she had no intentions of ever playing Samantha again.

On top of that, Cattrall and Parker, who is an executive producer on the show, aren’t exactly bosom buddies — or haven't you heard? The relationship between the two former co-stars has grown strained over the years.

During a June visit to TODAY, Cattrall revealed that the CEO of HBO personally reached out to her in an effort to make the cameo happen.

“It was quite an experience, when the CEO of HBO calls you and says, ‘How can I make this happen? I want you to have fun. I want you to be comfortable,’” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“He said yes to everything that I knew was right for me,” she continued.

Will Samantha appear in 'And Just Like That...' again?

Cattrall, who said filming her scene was "fun," said she was on the show's set for about four hours and celebrated afterward in a very “Samantha” way.

“My partner Russ (Thomas) and I went home and had a dry martini,” she recalled.

“That’s actually what Samantha would do!” Jenna replied.

Cattrall also revealed that one of her most important requests to the HBO boss was that she wanted her onscreen outfit to be styled by Patricia Field, the costume designer from the original series and Cattrall's longtime friend.

When Field heard about the cameo, she was thrilled, Cattrall revealed.

“She said, ‘People will be so happy. Make people happy, you’re funny,’” Cattrall said, quoting Field.

Cattrall added that fans shouldn't expect to see Samantha on the series again. The brief cameo is all she intends to do.

“That’s as far as I’m going to go,” she said.

Still, Cattrall said she will really never "say goodbye to Samantha" in her heart.

“She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her," she explained.