Kim Cattrall says this is who convinced her to join 'And Just Like That' for a cameo

"Sex and the City" fans have been clamoring for Kim Cattrall to appear on "And Just Like That..." since it first premiered in 2021. Now that she's finally granted their wish, the actor is revealing who ultimately convinced her to film a brief cameo in the show's second season.

In a new interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that aired on June 30, Cattrall says HBO's CEO made a pretty compelling case for her to make a brief return to the show.

“It was quite an experience, when the CEO of HBO calls you and says, ‘How can I make this happen? I want you to have fun. I want you to be comfortable,'” she told the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts.

“He said yes to everything that I knew was right for me,” she continued.

The 66-year-old played Samantha Jones on the original HBO series and the two "Sex and the City" movies, but did not return for Season One of the show's spinoff, which now airs on Max. However, news broke last month that Cattrall would be stepping into her old stilettos for a brief appearance on the show's second season.

Kim Cattrall in Studio 1A. TODAY

Season Two of "And Just Like That..." premiered this month, but Cattrall said fans will have to wait a few weeks for her grand return.

"(I'm) coming back at the end of August for just this cameo, which was fun," she said.

The star was on set for around four hours and celebrated her cameo in a very "Samantha" way at the end of the day.

"My partner Russ (Thomas) and I went home and had a dry martini," she recalled.

"That's actually what Samantha would do!" Jenna replied.

Cattrall had one very important request for her return to set: a fabulous outfit styled by Patricia Field, the same costume designer she worked with while filming the original series.

“One of the things that I wanted was always to have Pat Field style me, which she does for (my Netflix show) ‘Glamorous‘ as well,” she said.

When Field heard about Cattrall's cameo, the designer was tickled pink.

"She said, 'People will be so happy. Make people happy, you're funny,'" Cattrall said.

The pals went shopping at Bergdorf Goodman and found a "great freaking outfit" for Cattrall's cameo.

The actor said filming her cameo felt like "dipping my toe back in time" but added that she doesn't plan to become more involved with the show.

"That's as far as I'm going to go," she said.

Still, Samantha will always hold a special place in Cattrall’s heart.

“I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha,” she said. “She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her.”