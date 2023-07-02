Sarah Jessica Parker says she was ‘upset’ by Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ cameo leak

Fans of “Sex and the City” may have rejoiced when news dropped that Kim Cattrall would be making a cameo in Season Two of “And Just Like That...,” but the show’s stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker, recently revealed they were “upset” that the surprise leaked.

Parker appeared on a June 29 episode of Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show “Radio Andy” where the duo discussed Cattrall’s return. When Cohen expressed his frustration with the leak of the news about Cattrall’s surprise appearance, Parker shared a similar sentiment, telling the host she “couldn’t have been more upset.”

“It’s a big bummer because it would have been like fireworks in the middle,” Parker explained. “Also, because we want to make sure that expectations are real. It’s a little exchange that is happy and it says everything about their relationship…It comes at a significant moment in the series.”

Cynthia Nixon also joined Cohen on the June 29 episode of “Watch What Happens Live and shared her thoughts on the leak.

“It was a cameo and I think it was a special treat for the 25th anniversary,” Nixon added. “We tried so hard to keep it quiet, we’re really sorry it got out…It would’ve been such a fun thing as you’re watching an episode, and she popped up.”

Kristin Davis perviously weighed in on the situation during an appearance on the Australian TV show, “Today,” telling the outlet, “We didn’t really want the information out. We wanted it to be a surprise."

“My idea was that when we discussed this as a group, which we do, that it would be such a lovely thing for the fans,” she continued. “It’s not a big thing, it’s just something where we know how much Samantha means to the fans, we want to give the fans what they want."

Davis addressed the leak, adding, “And then it leaks and then there’s all this drama that leaks with it…but I hope now that it won’t be disappointing after the amount of drama that has been about it.”

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon to pose together during the filming of 2010's "Sex And The City 2." John Parra / WireImage

While Cattrall had not previously discussed her "And Just Like That..." appearance publicly — sans a post on Instagram sharing a link to an article about the news with the message “Happy Pride” June 1 — she opened up about her decision to return on TODAY June 30, including how she was ultimately convinced to do the cameo.

“It was quite an experience, when the CEO of HBO calls you and says, ‘How can I make this happen? I want you to have fun. I want you to be comfortable,’” Cattrall explained. “He said yes to everything that I knew was right for me.”

In June, Parker shared more details about Cattrall’s brief cameo in the show’s second season, telling Entertainment Weekly, “And it’s a really opportune moment in the story, (a) consequential event happening in Carrie’s life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call.”

“And it just feels normal and really nice, and I’m glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise,” she added.

Nixon also expressed her disappointment with the leak with EW, telling the outlet, “It’s such a bummer that the cat got outta the bag and that it was leaked, ‘cause we went to so many lengths to try to hide it. The thing that we were also really excited about was to have nobody be expecting Samantha and then have her pop in.”