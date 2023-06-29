Create your free profile or log in to save this article

"Sex and the City" fans rejoiced when news broke that Kim Cattrall, the actor behind the bold and brazen fan-favorite character Samantha Jones, would return for a cameo in Season Two of the show's spinoff "And Just Like That..."

While the moment was meant to be a surprise, the show and its principal cast have all confirmed it will happen sometime in Season Two, which premiered June 22. Cattrall herself acknowledged that news on Instagram, with a screenshot of the headline accompanied by the caption, "Happy Pride."

Now she's ready to talk about it.

In a preview clip of an interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Cattrall, 66, that will air on Friday, June 30, Cattrall dishes on what it was like returning to the character, a role many thought she'd closed the door to for good.

Cattrall revealed that for the "short scene," she was styled by Pat Field, the same designer who helped dress Samantha in "Sex and the City," which aired from 1998 to 2004.

When she told Field that she'd be returning, Cattrall said Field was happy for the fans.

"'People will be so happy,'" Cattrall said, quoting the costumer who also styled her for her latest show "Glamorous." "'Make people happy, you're funny.'"

The longstanding friends went shopping together at Bergdorf Goodman and got a "great friggin outfit for the moment," Cattrall revealed to Hoda and Jenna.

Overall, she likens the experience to momentarily returning to a previous time in her life.

"It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini," she said.

Fans shouldn't expect anything more than that. When asked if she'd "dip" her toe in any further into the "And Just Like That..." pool, she shut it down.

"That's as far as I'll go," she said.

Cattrall added that she'll always be "appreciative" for the character of the Samantha.

"I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha," she told Hoda and Jenna. "She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her."

Cattrall previously said that after filming the second film adaptation of “Sex and the City,” she was “done” with the show, and her alleged feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker has played out over the years in the media.

Samantha wasn't completely written out of "And Just Like That..." Season One explained that the character was living in London and had a falling out with her former best friend Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). Their relationship appears to be on the mend based on a series of text messages they exchange over the course of the first season.

Parker addressed Cattrall's cameo in an interview with EW, calling Samantha's return a "nice idea."

“Samantha is present in Season One and more so in Season Two via text. It was just a nice nod to the 25 years (of ‘Sex and the City’) to add the face to the text,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, told the outlet the character's return as "right for the fans."

“The fans miss Samantha. The fans love Samantha. Samantha’s a fantastic character," Davis said. "We get it."