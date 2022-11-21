Kerry Washington remembers pumping breast milk at a White House party

On the list of incredible things you might just find in the White House refrigerator, we never expected to include Kerry Washington's breast milk.

But ... it was there!

As the "The School for Good and Evil" star explained on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" last week, she was attending President Barack Obama's final shindig in office (which means it was likely 2016) when she had a personal issue to attend to.

"I was nursing at the time, and I remember I brought my pump with me just in case," said Washington, 45. "And thank God, because at 2 a.m. I was like, 'Can somebody show me a little closet where I can go and pump?' Because I'm not ready to leave this party!"

Washington has two children with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, Isabelle Amarachi, 8, and Caleb Kelechi, 6. She told Hudson how she discreetly pumped and put the milk in the White House refrigerator.

Kerry Washington is a multitasking mama. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Hudson (who also attended the same party) was astounded. "You put it in the fridge at the White House? That baby got some special milk!"

Both women recalled staying late because it was the Obamas' "last hurrah" in the White House. Hudson, who has one son of her own, said, "In our defense, we had to stay late, because it was the last—"

"The last hurrah," said Washington.

"We will never forget that!" added Hudson.

Washington and host Jennifer Hudson were at the same White House party during the Obama administration. Jennifer Hudson Show via Youtube

They also briefly discussed Washington's retro Halloween costume, in which she dressed as Lionel Richie, as he appeared on his 1982 self-titled studio album.

"I am a huge Lionel Richie fan," said the actor, who says she got a special surprise when Richie reposted it. "He said I 'won Halloween,'" she said with a chuckle.