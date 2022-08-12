Jennifer Hudson shares rare photos of 13-year-old son: 'I officially have a teenager!'

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the start of a new chapter for her son, who turned 13 this week!

Hudson's son — David Daniel Otunga Jr. — is seen in the actor's Instagram post dancing, posing in a car and standing next to his mother in a series of pictures from the newly 13-year-old's celebration. Otunga's father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after ten years together.

"I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!!" Hudson, 40, wrote as part of her caption. The actor also requested the world to "stop what U r doing and wish (her) son a very happy 13th birthday."

Otunga is also seen standing back-to-back with his mom, practically reaching the same height as her. Otunga's celebration included a cake spelling his initials and apparel reading his initials plus the number 13 for his birthday.

Jennifer Hudson with her son, David. Jennifer Hudson / Instagram

In the comments, friends and fans alike wished Hudson's son a happy birthday, with Michael Orland writing in part, "He's so grown up it's amazing!!!!! God bless your boy."

Hudson kept her son's pregnancy a secret and delivered him through C-section in 2009. After his birth, Hudson told People that she could already sense that he had "a lot of personality."

She also spoke more generally about assuming the role of mother and what that meant to her.

"I love being nurturing and caring because I love to see other people happy," Hudson said. "Who better to devote my time to than my own child?"

Hudson recently celebrated a milestone when she achieved a rare EGOT status with a Tony win for producing "A Strange Loop."

On Sept. 12, Hudson's new daytime talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show" premieres.

“This is the first day of my show. I’m still getting used to saying that,” she said in a trailer.

“I hope my fans experience a good time,” she later added. “I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world before they leave 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.'”