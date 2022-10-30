Kerry Washington is ‘ready to embarrass’ her kids with retro Halloween costume

Kerry Washington is throwing it back to 1982 with her Halloween look this year.

Washington showed off her costume on Instagram, posting a photo of her retro get-up on Sunday, Oct. 30. The actor decided this year to emulate Lionel Richie for her costume, specifically replicating the cover of his self-titled debut solo album.

Posing in front of an orange and yellow gradient background with both hands in the pockets of her pants, Washington copied Richie’s look to a T. She wore a purple collared shirt underneath a green sweater, pairing the layered tops with a pair of white pants. As for the hair, Washington sported Richie's signature voluminous look, all made complete with a thick mustache.

“Ready to embarrass my kids 🎶ALL NIGHT LONG 🎶,” she wrote in the caption.

Washington’s costume was a hit in the comments section, with fans and fellow celebrities celebrating the spot-on look.

“Best costume,” Zoe Saldana wrote, paired with some clapping emojis.

Iman concurred, writing in the comments, “Nailed it.”

“All niiiiight,” actor DeWanda Wise wrote, riffing off of Washington’s Richie pun in the caption.

Washington and her husband of nine years, Nnamdi Asomugha, share two children: Isabelle, 8, and Caleb, 6. The actor is also a stepmom to Asomugha’s daughter from a prior relationship.

The former “Scandal” star tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, including her children. During a Sunday Sitdown in November 2019 with TODAY’s Willie Geist, she opened up about the occasional temptation to share glimpses into her family life on social media.

“I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I want to post it online and I tend to just send it to my parents and shrink instead,” she said. “I’m like ‘My kids are so cute and I don’t want to post about them, so look at how cute they are.’...I have a private Instagram to my shrink. He loves it!”

She did give some insight into her children and their love for their mother in a June 2018 appearance on TODAY. After wrapping “Scandal” earlier in the year, she said that her children found the sweetest way to celebrate the end of that chapter of her career.

“The best thing that happened — after we wrapped ‘Scandal’ because we were there until 3 in the morning — and I came home and my kids had made a sign for me,” she explained, before revealing what the sign said. “It said, ‘Good job, Mama.’ It doesn’t get better than that.”