Jennifer Aniston dishes on Reese Witherspoon’s ‘incredible’ work ethic: ‘You absolutely exhaust me’

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have played both bickering sisters and tense co-workers on television, but their real life friendship is one filled with admiration.

Aniston, 54, recently gushed about her "Morning Show" co-star, 47, to Harper's Bazaar, citing Witherspoon's tireless work ethic and boundless energy. Witherspoon currently stars in the Apple TV+ series, produces shows like "Daisy Jones & the Six" with her company Hello Sunshine, runs a book club and clothing brand and is a mom of three.

"I just look at her and I think, You absolutely exhaust me, just looking at your plate,” said Aniston, adding, “She is one of the most highly productive human beings I’ve ever encountered. It’s incredible.”

Witherspoon herself struggled to answer exactly how she manages everything.

“I get really excited about work, so I get tons of nervous energy,” Witherspoon told the outlet. “I’m kind of a high-strung person.”

"Friends" fans recall that Witherspoon did a hilarious guest spot on the sitcom playing Jill, the spoiled younger sister of Aniston's character, Rachel Green.

Witherspoon opened to Harper's Bazaar in 2019 up about being a young mom when she and Aniston met on the show's set, and how Aniston took her under her wing.

“I was 23 years old and had just had a baby. I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird,’” said the "Legally Blonde" star.

“(Aniston) was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh— don’t worry about it!’" she added.

Witherspoon appeared on "Friends" as Jill, the spoiled younger sister of Aniston's character, Rachel Green. Warner Bros. / Getty Images

The Oscar-winning "Walk the Line" star added that she was blown away by Aniston's ability to stay calm under pressure.

"I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves," she said. "They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny."

She added, "We’ve been friends ever since.”

Earlier this year, Witherspoon reminisced about her "Friends" guest appearances during a February visit to “Late Night with Seth Meyers."

“The funny storyline was I started dating Ross (David Schwimmer) because she and Ross were on a break,” Witherspoon said after Meyers held up a throwback photo of her and Aniston.

“And (Rachel) gets really jealous and she’s like, ‘You can’t date Ross.’ And I was like, ‘I can’t? The only thing I can’t have is dairy,’” she recalled.

“I mean, I still remember the line,” she added.

The former "Big Little Lies" star also remembered being scared stiff when she walked onto the "Friends" set.

“I was terrified,” she said. “I was out of my body. I was — my body was there and then my head and my brain were somewhere else.”

Luckily, Aniston knew just what to say to calm Witherspoon's nerves before the cameras starting rolling.

“She was like, ‘They don’t care if you mess up. They actually like it better when you mess up,'" she quoted.