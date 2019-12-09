Jennifer Aniston and her 'Friends' sisters all got nominated for Golden Globes

Sign up for our newsletter

Sister power!

Jennifer Aniston wasn't the only former "Friends" star nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe on Monday. Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate — who played her TV sisters on the show — were nominated right alongside her.

Aniston, 50, famously played Rachel Green on the beloved NBC sitcom with Witherspoon, 43, and Applegate, 48, making guests appearances as Rachel's self-absorbed sisters, Jill and Amy.

Jennifer Aniston, left, and Reese Witherspoon in a scene from "Friends." Getty Images

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Aniston and Witherspoon may deal with a little sibling rivalry considering both earned nods in the best performance by an actress in a TV series, drama category for their stellar performances on Apple TV's "The Morning Show."

Additionally, "The Morning Show" will face off against Witherspoon's other series, HBO's "Big Little Lies" for best television show, drama.

Meanwhile, Applegate will compete in the best performance by an actress in a TV series, musical or comedy category for her excellent work on the Netflix dark comedy "Dead to Me."

Christina Applegate, right, won an Emmy award for playing Rachel Green's self-absorbed sister Amy. NBC

Aniston celebrated after the nominations were announced early Monday by sharing a cute video of her and Witherspoon looking intently at a smartphone.

"The Green sisters on the internet this morning like ..." she joked in the caption.

Congratulations to all three Green sisters!

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live Jan. 5 on NBC.