How to watch the Chiefs' playoff game this weekend (featuring Taylor Swift?)

Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs are entering playoff mode. Are you "Ready For It"?

They face off against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, Jan. 13, in their first playoff game of the postseason and the teams' first meeting since Nov. 5 in Germany, which the Chiefs won 21-14.

Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, may potentially be in attendance. She's become a regular at games, but the couple have not said whether she'll attend Saturday's matchup.

The playoff showdown is exclusively streaming on Peacock outside of Kansas City and Miami. In those two markets, the game will air on NBC. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 13. It follows the Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans playoff game, which airs on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Simply logging into a Peacock account with a premium plan makes the game one click away.

How to subscribe to Peacock to watch the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game

There's certainly time for people who do not have access to a Peacock account to create one by visiting the sign-up page or downloading the app and following the on-screen instructions. The premium plan costs $5.99/month.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs’ playoff game?

Will the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl?

It's too soon to tell.

The team's trademark offense has been less consistent over the past several games and has struggled to score in the second half, as explained here. But the defense has been airtight. The team has lost half of its last 10 games in a league where every win matters.

But this veteran team won last season's Super Bowl and will be leaning on that experience as it hopes to return this year.